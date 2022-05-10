"That has aged so well" - Rio Ferdinand apologizes to former Manchester United manager after being proved right about the club

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has apologized to Jose Mourinho for not understanding his words back in 2019. The former defender believes the manager was right when he claimed finishing second with the Red Devils was his biggest achievement.

Mourinho wanted to get rid of a few players and get in fresh names as he did not think the squad at his disposal was good enough. However, United sacked him after the dressing room turned on the manager.

Manchester United fans and legends did not like what Mourinho said back then, but now, Ferdinand has admitted they were wrong. He believes the former manager knew more than anyone, and he was right. On his Vibe with FIVE YouTube show, the former Red Devils star said:

"I think Jose Mourinho's quote has aged so, so well. And me for one, I would apologise maybe to some extent in terms of the way you kind of looked at him and judged him. I still think there were flaws in some of the ways he handled people and handled some of the situations that he was involved in. But in terms of looking behind the scenes, that [quote] he said in 2019 on finishing second in the Premier League, that has aged so well. We can see that there's been stuff going on that's wrong behind the scenes, but at that time we didn't know the extent of it. Obviously Jose Mourinho did. He wanted to get rid of numerous players and he wanted to bring in certain players, and obviously big wages and contracts were handed out to certain players and he's thinking, 'Woah, woah, woah, what's going on?!'"

What did Mourinho say about Manchester United?

When Mourinho finished 2nd in the Premier League with Manchester United, the Portuguese called it the biggest achievement of his career.

The legendary manager was bold to claim that it was better than any of the trophies he won in his career and said:

"It is difficult to believe that we finished second because you are capable of making people that finish second look like they were relegated, and people who win nothing, finish below us, and you make them look like serial winners. So it's difficult for me to understand or to feel or to believe that we finished second."

Manchester United are set to enter a new era this summer when Erik ten Hag takes over.

