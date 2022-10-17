“That always helps the team” – Jordi Cruyff heaps praise on 2 Barcelona players despite 3-1 El Clasico defeat to Real Madrid

Barcelona advisor Jordi Cryuff has singled out Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati for praise in their 3-1 defeat at Real Madrid on Sunday (October 16).

Los Blancos beat the La Liga leaders 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Torres scoring the only goal for the visitors. The win took the holders back to the top of the pile, three clear of the Blaugrana.

Cryuff was unhappy with his team's defending but praised the young attackers, saying:

“Ansu entered well. He was also decisive in the goal. The goal is great for Ferran’s confidence. That always helps the team. Very important games are coming, and we have to get up as soon as possible. To get the winning streak back."

Barcelona have now conceded six goals in their last two games. Criticising their defence, Cryuff said:

“The 1-0 made us play urgently and leave more space. In football, you have to defend well, and take advantage of what you have up front. If you don’t, you tend to lose despite having possession. When you fall, you have to get up."

Barcelona came into the game having conceded just once in seven games to lead Madrid on goal difference.

Barcelona have made massive changes to their squad this season

After a below par season last time, Barcelona made big changes to their squad this summer. They brought in star players like Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha and also added the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen.

The Blaugrana have played well in the first few league games, but their big-game temperament appears to be shaky. Madrid were comfortable throughout the game and always appeared calmer.

The Blaugrana's ability to deliver in big games was put further under the microscope after they drew 3-3 against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League last week. The Blaugrana have lost two of their three big games in Europe (once against Bayern Munich and the other against Inter Milan), drawing the other against Inter.

They are now on the verge of getting relegated to the Europa League and need other results to go their way to qualify for the knockouts. With four points, they trail second-placed Inter by three with two games to go.

