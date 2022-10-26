"That backfired" - Pundit accuses Jurgen Klopp of underestimating Liverpool's opponents

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan has told Football Insider that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp underestimated Nottingham Forest.

The Reds suffered their latest setback on 22 October by losing 1-0 away at Forest.

Klopp's men had been expected to beat the Premier League newcomers off the back of three consecutive wins in all competitions.

Taiwo Awoniyi's 55th-minute strike proved decisive in Liverpool's third league defeat of the season.

Klopp tinkered with the side that had narrowly beaten West Ham United 1-0 on 19 October.

The German made five changes, bringing the likes of Curtis Jones and Fabio Carvalho into his starting XI.

Whelan believes the Anfield outfit underestimated Forest and that Klopp's attackers were disappointing on the day:

“You know what you’re going to get with Forest. They were always going to be very stubborn and very solid. You’ve got to play like that when you’re coming up against the top four sides."

Whelan believes only Harvey Elliot put in a good performance for the side among the players Klopp decided to throw into his starting XI:

“I think they probably underestimated Forest, and that backfired on them. They made a number of changes, and Harvey Elliott was probably the only player that came out with any credit."

Liverpool had 15 shots to Forest's 10 on the day, with both managing seven on target.

However, Klopp's men struggled to convert and eventually suffered a shock defeat:

“They were lacklustre and not as potent as they should have been with the chances they created in front of goal. Forest did a job on Liverpool with good changes to shore up that defence.”

ODDSbible @ODDSbible Win 7-1 in the Champions League

Beat Manchester City

Lose to 20th place Nottingham Forest



Only Liverpool 🤣 Win 7-1 in the Champions LeagueBeat Manchester CityLose to 20th place Nottingham ForestOnly Liverpool 🤣 ✅ Win 7-1 in the Champions League✅ Beat Manchester City❌ Lose to 20th place Nottingham ForestOnly Liverpool 🤣 https://t.co/B0syueOjcm

The Merseysiders sit eighth in the league following their loss at the City Ground, winning four, drawing as many and losing three of their 11 opening fixtures.

Liverpool head to the Johan Cruyff Arena to face Ajax next

The Reds thrashed Rangers 7-1 last time out

Next up for Klopp's side is a trip to Amsterdam to face Ajax in the Champions League on 26 October.

The Reds know that if they can avoid defeat against Alfred Schreuder's side, that they will qualify for the last 16.

Liverpool are currently second in Group A, boasting a six-point lead over Ajax heading into matchday five.

Football Daily @footballdaily 🗣 "It's Champions League, it's Ajax, big names, big game. It's all good."



Jurgen Klopp is positive and excited about Liverpool playing in the Champions League tonight 🗣 "It's Champions League, it's Ajax, big names, big game. It's all good."Jurgen Klopp is positive and excited about Liverpool playing in the Champions League tonight https://t.co/2i11OdTZgu

Klopp's men will keep a keen eye on Napoli's encounter with Rangers at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Naples side are top of Group A on 12 points and the two sides meet on the final matchday on November 1.

If the Reds want to qualify as group winners, they will hope that Rangers can spring a surprise.

