"That backline makes me a bit worried", "Ridiculously strong bench" - Liverpool fans left with mixed feelings about today's starting XI 

Liverpool fans have mixed feelings about their starting XI to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Molineux later today (September 16).

The Reds will be aiming to continue where they left off before the international break. They are on a three-match winning streak and currently third in the Premier League table with 10 points from four games.

Liverpool face an unpredictable Wolves side who are still gelling as a team under new manager Gary O'Neil. The home side are in 15th place with three points.

Jurgen Klopp has named a new-look starting XI with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk failing to make the matchday squad due to an injury and a suspension, respectively. Ibrahima Konate makes the bench after recovering from injury.

Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Joe Gomez starts at right-back in place of Alexander-Arnold. Jarell Quansah makes his full debut alongside Joel Matip as the team's centre-backs, while Andy Robertson makes his 200th PL appearance as a left-back.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Curtis Jones make up the midfield. Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah complete the starting XI, with Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez only making the bench after arriving back late from international duty.

Liverpool fans have mixed emotions so far with many worried about the weakened defense. One fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"That backline makes me a bit worried but really hope Quansah can step up and show his qualities. Glad Alisson has made it in alongside Macca after the long travel."

However, another fan noted how strong the bench was:

"That is a ridiculously strong bench."

The Reds will be aiming to avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered against Wolves in this fixture last season.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addresses Trent Alexander-Arnold's injury

Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp recently addressed Trent Alexander-Arnold's hamstring injury during this weekend's pre-match press conference. The right-back has failed to recover in time to be able to feature against Wolves today.

Alexander-Arnold captained Liverpool during their 3-0 victory against Aston Villa on September 3, putting in a man-of-the-match performance. However, he had to be substituted late in the second half after feeling his hamstring. This also led to the right-back missing England's games during the international break.

Providing an update on Alexander-Arnold's situation, Klopp said (via ECHO):

"He is not available. We knew that before. He didn't train with the team. It's not the worst hamstring injury but it's a hamstring injury. We hope he can start because he's running already, ball work early next week."

Alexander-Arnold is unlikely to feature against LASK in the Europa League (September 21). The right-back could potentially be available against West Ham United in the Premier League on September 24.