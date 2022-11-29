"That wasn't a bad one" - Joao Felix wowed by Manchester United star's performance at the FIFA World Cup 

Atletico Madrid star Joao Felix has cheekily lauded Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes following his stunning performance against Uruguay at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Gunning to secure last-16 qualification, Portugal took on Uruguay in their second Group H fixture at the Lusail International Stadium on Monday night (28 November). The Navigators struggled to find their footing in the first half but a much-improved second-half display propelled them to a 2-0 victory. Manchester United attacking midfielder Fernandes scored both goals for Portugal.

Having fired Portugal to the knockouts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Fernandes took to Instagram to express his gratitude. The Manchester United star, who scored his first FIFA World Cup goal on Monday, wrote:

“Excellent game from all of us and qualification guaranteed! Special moment I will remember forever scoring in this competition”

Felix was one of the first players to congratulate him on his performance, with the Atletico Madrid star cheekily claiming that Fernandes’ display was not bad.

Felix wrote:

“That wasn’t a bad one 😬”

The Red Devils also congratulated Fernandes on his mesmerizing performance, dropping a “🥰” emoji.

Portugal need only one point in their final Group H game against South Korea on 2 December to progress to the last 16 as group winners.

Manchester United ace Bruno Fernandes has been the best midfielder at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Portugal international Fernandes has been a man on a mission in Qatar. He has kept the game flowing with his short passes, created openings, and pitched in with four goal involvements in only two matches.

Fernandes provided two assists in the 3-2 win over Ghana in Portugal’s FIFA World Cup opener in Qatar. He also made three key passes, delivered five accurate long balls, and created two big chances.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo was happy for Bruno Fernandes' brace 🥹 Ronaldo was happy for Bruno Fernandes' brace 🥹👏 https://t.co/rxiVLSUfUp

The Manchester United star then bagged a brace against Uruguay. Fernandes' first goal, which Cristiano Ronaldo thought was his, came from a cross-cum-shot. The next one, which came at the death, was the result of Fernandes’ impeccable penalty-taking skills.

He also delivered five accurate long balls, hit the woodwork once, and completed 48 passes (84.2% accuracy) against the South Americans. If Fernandes manages to keep it up, he would have an excellent chance of winning the Golden Ball at the end of the tournament.

