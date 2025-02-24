“That was basically my dream: to do it in front of Lionel Messi” - Cristiano Ronaldo fan Mitja Ilenic on why he did ‘Siu’ after scoring vs Inter Miami

New York City FC defender Mitja Ilenic claimed that his idol, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, inspired his celebration after scoring against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Slovenian did the legendary 40-year-old forward's iconic 'siu' celebration after netting against the Herons.

Messi and Ronaldo shared an incredible rivalry that enthralled fans over a decade. The legendary pair's fierce battles inspired a generation of footballers, who have paid their tributes to them by mimicking their celebrations after scoring.

The Argentine icon set up Miami defender Tomas Aviles for the opening goal in the 5th minute. However, a rash challenge on the edge of the box saw the 21-year-old get sent off in the 23rd minute.

The ensuing free-kick was played to Ilenic at the far post, who caught the defenders napping to sweep the ball into the bottom left corner. While the match ended 2-2, the Slovenian's celebration was the main talking point at full-time.

When asked why he mimicked Ronaldo's 'siu', Ilenic said:

"About the celebration, I'm a big fan of Cristiano (Ronaldo), to be honest. That was basically my dream: to do it in front of (Lionel) Messi. I would say it also shows my confidence and I'm super, super happy about it, that it happened today."

Although Messi had a stellar outing against NYCFC, assisting both goals, he couldn't help his side start the 2025 MLS campaign with a win. On the other side of the world, Ronaldo has been dominant for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr in the 2024-25 season, with 24 goals and four assists in 28 appearances.

"He is a kid playing" - Inter Miami coach Javier Mascherano makes claim about Lionel Messi after 2-2 draw vs NYCFC

Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano claimed that superstar forward Lionel Messi is just a 'kid' at heart who 'doesn't want to lose' a game of football. The 40-year-old claimed after the Herons' 2-2 draw with New York City FC in their 2025 MLS season opener (February 22).

Visibly frustrated with the draw at full-time, the 37-year-old forward was seen arguing with referee Rosendo Mendoza, receiving a booking for his actions. Later on, he was also seen having a spat with NYCFC assistant Mehdi Bellouchy, even grabbing his neck during the exchange.

'El Jefecito', as Mascherano is fondly called, claimed that his compatriot and ex-Barcelona teammate's competitiveness is his best quality. He said (via GOAL):

"Messi is the soul of this team. You saw this on the pitch. He is a kid playing and he doesn't want to lose. So for us it's a big, big advantage. We just need to keep him with this spirit... He's not just playing in attack, he helps us in defence, running the centre-back, running the whole midfield. So he's magnificent."

Up next, the Argentine maestro and Inter Miami will be in action in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup first-round matchup against Sporting KC (February 25).

