“That was the beginning of the end for me” - Ex-Arsenal star says he’s still frustrated and regrets decision to leave Gunners

Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere has admitted that he regrets leaving the Gunners, a decision he believes led to the subsequent decline of his career.

Wilshere earned his debut for the club under Arsene Wenger in 2008 at the age of just 16 years, becoming the Gunners' youngest-ever player to play in the Premier League at the time.

The English midfielder offered a unique and separate skillset from his fellow countrymen, possessing the finesse and technical prowess of the likes of Xavi and Andreas Iniesta. Wilshere was touted to be the future of English football.

However, a career riddled with injuries that left him a fraction of the player he was led to an early retirement at the age of 30. Wilshere left the Emirates in 2018 and had stints at West Ham United and Bournemouth before hanging up his boots in 2022.

Speaking about his decision to leave the Gunners, Wilshere said (via TBR Football):

“Frustration is the first thing that comes to mind. Yes, I finished at 30 which was early. But being honest, probably when I left Arsenal I certainly was on the way down."

"Struggled a bit at West Ham to find fitness and form. At that point, I look back and I thought I should have stayed at Arsenal, they offered me a deal. "

He added:

“But probably what I was holding onto was that support around Arsenal, the physios, the doctor, who I really knew well and understood me. I lost that when I left Arsenal and that was the beginning of the end for me.”

Wilshere registered 197 appearances across competitions during his time at Arsenal, contributing 14 goals and 30 assists.

"It's for a reason" - Brazil icon Rivaldo explains why Arsenal are favorites to win the Champions League this season

Brazil legend Rivaldo has backed the Gunners to lift their first-ever UEFA Champions League trophy this season.

After a dominant first-place finish in the group stages and scraping past Porto in the Round of 16 on penalties, Arsenal find themselves in the quarter-finals, set to face Bayern Munich.

The last time the north Londoners were in Europe, they were brutally knocked out by the Bavarians by a 10-2 (agg) scoreline over two legs. However, Rivaldo believes the Gunners are the favorites to win the Champions League this term because they're currently leading the Premier League table.

Speaking about the Gunners' chances in Europe this season, Rivaldo told Betfair:

"The Premier League is, in my opinion, the toughest and strongest league in football, so if Arsenal are first in the table it's for a reason. Whoever is first in the Premier League has a great chance of winning the Champions League."

He added:

"Arsenal are among the favourites for me. However, we know how football is, the favourites are not always the champions, a lot of things can happen in football, you have to be focused, as it was last season - in a moment of carelessness, they lost the Premier league trophy."