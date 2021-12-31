"That was our best performance" - Ralf Rangnick reacts to Manchester United's 3-1 win over Burnley

Manchester United demolished Burnley 3-1 in the Premier League in what was a dominant display from Ralf Rangnick's men.

The Red Devils were up 3-0 in 35 minutes thanks to goals from Scott McTominay and Cristiano Ronaldo and an own-goal from Ben Mee. Manchester United's win meant they are now four points off Arsenal in 4th place with a game in hand.

Following a disappointing performance in the 1-1 draw against Newcastle last time out, Rangnick was in an upbeat mood following Manchester United's win against Burnley. Speaking after the game, he said:

"At Newcastle it was a difficult game for us, we were 1-0 down after seven minutes. They did well, we didn’t play well, especially in the first half. Therefore the reaction to what is happening on the pitch is the question. How do we react to this? Do we fight back, show them we are a team that believes in themselves, or do we shake our heads and wave our arms and help the other team and damage our own team? "

"For me it was clear to tell them it is important we work and behave as a team and don’t show these kinds of side-effects on the pitch. Body language is one thing and the manager has come in and said he wants to cut that out, so that is final. We have taken it on board."

When asked whether this was Manchester United's best performance under his tenure so far, Rangnick was in agreement. He said:

"I would say yes [our best display]. But whenever the ball was in our half there was still some space for improvement [defensively] but offensively I agree that was our best performance."

Manchester United host Wolves on January 3, in what will be another must-win game for the Red Devils.

"The whole team performance was a lot better" - Rangnick reluctant to single out one star player in Manchester United's win

Cristiano Ronaldo notched a goal and an assist in the win

When asked who he thinks stood out in the win against Burnley, Rangnick made sure to praise the whole team's performance, rather than single out one player. He said:

"Well I think it doesn’t make sense to speak about individual players. The whole team performance was a lot better and, as I said, it was important to meet the physical demands today. I was also pleased with the performance of our wingers."

"Jadon [Sancho] did well, especially after he scored [it went down as own-goal by Ben Mee], it lifted his confidence level and the same with Mason [Greenwood]. And Edi [Cavani], the work level was amazing. Together, with Cristiano [Ronaldo], they did a good job against the ball and as I said, all in all, it was a good performance.”

