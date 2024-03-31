"That is my big disappointment" - Erik ten Hag hits out at Manchester United players after dramatic draw at Brentford

Manager Erik ten Hag has admitted that Manchester United did not deserve all three points against Brentford. However, he was disappointed that they could not hold on to the lead despite taking it in the 96th minute.

Speaking to the media after the match, Ten Hag stated that his players should have defended better in the final minutes of the match. He wanted them to be brave and play according to the circumstances but was left disappointed. He said:

"We didn't deserve to win but if you're winning you have to take this. I would say normally we are good in such circumstances if we score before time. We showed resilience all through the game but in points of aggressiveness Brentford were better, we should show more passion and desire in many moments in the game. But when you are winning you should bring it over the line."

He added:

"You can never compare such levels, performances (to United's win against Liverpool two weeks ago) but also when you don't play well you still have to win, we did it almost. That is my big disappointment - that we didn't bring it over the line. We didn't play well but there was spirit, there was fight, but not enough. It was enough to get the goal, 1-0, and before that we had a big chance for Rasmus Hojlund."

Manchester United are still sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 29 matches. They have scored just 40 goals this season, the lowest in the top 13.

Erik ten Hag wants better performance from Manchester United stars

Erik ten Hag rebuffed suggestions that he would have been happier to get the three points even without a good performance. He wants his players to do well in the game and earn the win instead of relying on luck.

He said:

"As long as we get results, no? I explained it once more: we defended low by times and because Brentford are very direct we lost many many second balls and we had to defend the box. We had a great goalkeeper, he was brilliant tonight, we have to say that also."

Manchester United face Chelsea next at Stamford Bridge before hosting Liverpool, both in the Premier League.