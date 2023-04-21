“That is what brings us closer” – Digital expert explains secret behind Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez’s social media success

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez share a whooping 625.9 million Instagram followers between them.

The couple's life is on display throughout their social media handles as they now enjoy life in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Ronaldo, 38, made a blockbuster move to Al Nassr in January and was joined in the Middle East by Rodriguez, 29, and their children.

Georgina Rodriguez's profile in the influencer world has skyrocketed in recent years. Digital marketing expert Jose Noblejas has explained the reason for that, telling Spanish outlet Lecturas:

“Georgina's profile features a very engaging variety of content and killer image quality ... (she) uploads family photos, with Cristiano, shopping, at football."

Noblejas compared Rodriguez's social media following to Spanish socialite Tamara Falco's. She went on to explain that the former's profile is easier to identify with for the everyday person:

“Georgina's profile is easier to identify with than Tamara's. With Tamara's, unless you are from high society or very religious, you will not connect, but Georgina can upload a photo at any time eating a chorizo sandwich, and that is what brings us closer to the figure of an influencer”

Georgina Rodriguez boasts 48.9 million followers on Instagram. She has also become a fixture at the Venice Film Festival and has presented the Latin Grammys. The Spanish model's following is only improving following the release of the second season of her Netflix series 'Soy Georgina'.

However, the Spaniard has a long way to go in reaching Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram following. The Portuguese icon is the most followed person on the social media platform with 577 million followers.

Georgina Rodriguez's emotional comments about death of her and Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy

Georgina Rodriguez reflected on the grief of losing her baby boy.

Georgina Rodriguez touched on the difficulties surrounding the death of her and Cristiano Ronaldo's baby boy in April 2022. She said in an episode of her 'Soy Georgia' second season, saying (via Good Morning America):

"Over 40 million people follow me. But no one knows how I really feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant."

The couple announced the death of their baby boy Angel, who sadly passed away last April. Their other twin, baby girl Bella, survived.

They recently celebrated the latter's first birthday and at the time used the strength that her birth gave them during their grief:

"Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Cristiano Ronaldo uploaded a picture of himself holding Bella on his Instagram account on her first birthday. He captioned it:

"Happy first year of life my love. Daddy loves you very much!"

The couple also shares a five-year-old daughter named Alana. The Real Madrid icon also has three other children, Eva Maria, 5, Mateo, 5, and Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, 12 who were born to surrogate mothers.

