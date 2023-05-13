"That can knock you off your stride" - Mark Lawrenson predicts surprise result for Aston Villa vs Tottenham

Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 2-1 away win for Tottenham Hotspur in their Premier League clash against Aston Villa later today (May 13).

Spurs beat Crystal Palace 1-0 on May 6 while Aston Villa lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers by the same scoreline that day. Before their win against the Eagles, Tottenham had two wins in their last 11 games across competitions.

The Lilywhites' last win in an away game this season came on 23 January when they beat Fulham by the minimum margin. The Villans, meanwhile, have struggled at home in recent weeks, managing just two wins in their last seven games across competitions at Villa Park.

Lawrenson, who won five first-division titles with Liverpool in the 1980s, wrote for Paddy Power:

"Aston Villa lost to Wolves last time while Tottenham beat Crystal Palace, both 1-0. I’ll go for Tottenham to win this. Villa have been on a fab run but when you lose one that can knock you off your stride. Aston Villa 1-2 Tottenham."

Sixth-placed Tottenham have 57 points from 35 games, leading eight-placed Villa by three points. Both teams are still in the running to secure UEFA Europa League football but UEFA Champions League qualification seems off the table.

Manchester United, who are in fourth, have 62 points with a game in hand over both teams.

Tottenham Hotspur boss praises Unai Emery for 'fantastic' Aston Villa job

Steven Gerrard was sacked as Aston Villa's boss on October 21 after a 3-0 loss against Fulham left them 14th in the league table at the end of gameweek 12.

Unai Emery left his job at Villarreal to join the Villans four days later and since turned around their fortunes. They have amassed 42 points from 23 league games since.

Speaking on the formidable job that the former Arsenal manager has done at Villa Park, Tottenham Hotspur's interim manager Ryan Mason said, via Football.London:

"Obviously he has done a fantastic job, not only at Aston Villa but I am pretty sure everywhere he's been in his coaching career he has done an amazing job. We understand we're going to Villa Park and it will be a difficult match but we have to be ready to fight. We have to be ready to fight for a difficult match but at the same time to have confidence and belief that we can get a result."

Spurs have lost just thrice in their last 24 meetings across competitions against Aston Villa. One of those defeats came on New Year's Day earlier this year when the Villans managed a 2-0 league win in north London.

