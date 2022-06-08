"That can make the difference" - Louis van Gaal says Ed Woodward's exit could make the difference for Ten Hag at Manchester United

Former Manchester United manager Louis van Gaal believes Ed Woodward's exit could aid new Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag's plans to rebuild the club.

Woodward stepped down from his role as United's executive vice-chairman and chief executive this year after arriving at Old Trafford back in 2012. He was replaced by Richard Arnold, who is their current Chief Executive Officer.

Since lifting their last Premier League title in the 2012-13 season, the club have struggled on the pitch. Woodward has shouldered much of the blame for his role in the Red Devils' transfers, many of whom have flattered to deceive.

They have also appointed and parted ways with four different permanent managers since Sir Alex Ferguson's departure in 2013. Ten Hag will be their fifth full-time boss in nine years.

Van Gaal, who took charge of Manchester United for two years between 2014 and 2016, believes Arnold's arrival could make a difference for Ten Hag. The Netherlands head coach said ahead of his side's UEFA Nations League encounter against Wales (as quoted by Sky Sports):

"There is now a new leadership. It was Woodward and now it is Richard Arnold and that can make the difference. So we have to wait and see. He (Ten Hag) has a lot of confidence. So who am I to say something about that?"

It is worth noting that Van Gaal previously warned Ten Hag against taking on the managerial role at Old Trafford. In March this year, he referred to Manchester United as a "commercial club" and said Ten Hag would be better off going to a "football club" (via The Guardian).

How did Louis van Gaal fare at Manchester United?

Van Gaal took over the managerial reins at Manchester United following the Red Devils' disastrous 2013-14 season under David Moyes.

The Dutchman led them back into the UEFA Champions League in his debut campaign, finishing fourth in the Premier League. However, they suffered a humiliating 4-0 defeat against MK Dons to exit the EFL Cup in the second round. United also fell against Arsenal at Old Trafford in the sixth round of the FA Cup.

Van Gaal improved on his domestic cup performances in the 2015-16 season, leading Manchester United to the FA Cup title. However, they finished fifth in the league and exited the UEFA Champions League in the group stages. They were demoted to the UEFA Europa League, where they lost in the Round of 16.

Overall, Van Gaal oversaw 103 matches as Manchester United manager, picking up 54 wins and 24 draws. He parted ways with the Red Devils at the end of the 2015-16 campaign and was replaced by Jose Mourinho.

