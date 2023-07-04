“That can’t be done by anyone” – Arthur highlights what makes ‘one of a kind’ Lionel Messi truly special

Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo lavished praise on Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar in a recent interview with Mundo Deportivo.

The Brazil International had the opportunity to share the dressing room with Messi during his two-year stint at Barcelona. Arthur joined the Catalan outfit in July of 2018 from Gremio in Brazil.

Speaking about the Argentine World Cup winner, Arthur said:

"He is one of a kind. Perhaps the best player in history. Or, at least, one of the three best. I had the great opportunity to share very nice moments with him in the dressing room. He is somewhat more reserved, but he is a person with a very good heart."

Messi recently completed a move to MLS outfit Inter Miami after spending two seasons at Paris Saint-Germain. The former Barcelona forward turned down offers from the Saudi Pro League and made the move to America instead.

The Argentine has performed at the highest level for several years and picked up 35 major trophies during his stay at Camp Nou. These include four Champions League titles and 10 La Liga trophies, among others.

Messi also made 778 appearances for the La Liga outfit, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists across all competitions.

Speaking about Messi's consistency at the top, Arthur said:

"It's amazing how he understands the game and the number of years he's been playing at the highest level. That can't be done by anyone."

Lionel Messi's World Cup-winning colleague Emi Martinez arrives in India

Argentina v Australia - 2023 International Football Invitation

Lionel Messi's Argentine teammate Emiliano Martinez landed in Kolkata on Monday (July 3) for the "Tahader Katha" programme. The Premier League shot-stopper will interact with children at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan (via NDTV Sports).

Martinez will also head to the Mohun Bagan ground, where he will honor 10 Bengal goalkeepers. He will conclude his stay in India on Wednesday by attending the 'Paanch e Paanch' to award the winners of the programme and participate in a football clinic for youngsters.

Speaking about his two-day visit to India, the Aston Villa shot-stopper said (via India Today):

"I'm feeling great. It's a lovely country. I'm delighted to be here. I'm really excited. I promised I'm gonna come to India so I'm here. It's a place I always wanted to come to."

