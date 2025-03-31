“That changed my mindset” - Raphinha opens up on how Hansi Flick convinced him to remain at Barcelona last summer

Barcelona winger Raphinha has opened up about Hansi Flick's role in his decision to stay at the club last summer. The Brazilian forward revealed that he had a promising conversation with the German tactician about his future.

Ad

La Blaugrana secured Raphinha's services from Leeds United in 2022 for a reported £55 million fee. However, the winger was periodically linked with exit rumors, and speculation over his future at Barcelona increased last summer.

Raphinha himself has admitted that he considered leaving the club after last year's Copa America, having fallen down the pecking order under former manager Xavi last term. However, the Brazil international has completely turned things around this season.

Ad

Trending

He's been in scintillating form that's put him in Ballon d'Or consideration, playing a leading role for La Blaugrana as they look to beat Real Madrid in the LaLiga title race.

Speaking about his decision to stay before the 2024-25 season commenced, Raphinha said (via Barca Universal):

"I have a very close relationship with Flick... I arrived at the pre-season and we had a conversation, where he told me that he was counting on me, that I would be a very important player. I think that changed my mindset a little bit about whether or not I was going to leave."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Raphinha has racked up 27 goals and 20 assists in 42 appearances across all competitions for Hansi Flick's side this term.

Pedri names two Barcelona stars who deserve to win 2025 Ballon d'Or

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has tipped teammates Raphinha and Lamine Yamal to win the Ballon d'Or this year. The Spaniard insists that the pair deserve to win the prestigious award ahead of himself.

Ad

Alongside Raphinha, Yamal has shined for the Blaugrana and played an instrumental role this season, contributing 13 goals and 18 assists across competitions.

Speaking to the media, Pedri was asked about his thoughts on winning a Ballon d'Or. The 22-year-old said (via Barca Universal):

"Ballon d'Or? Usually players who get many numbers win it, I prefer that Raphinha or Lamine win it. They are the ones who make the difference. As long as the team wins titles, I'm happy."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Barcelona currently lead the LaLiga table by three points over second-placed Real Madrid. Hansi Flick's side have recorded 21 wins, three draws, and five losses this term.

Meanwhile, in Europe, La Blaugrana have made it to the Champions League quarter-finals and will face Borussia Dortmund in the first leg on April 9.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback