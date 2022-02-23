“That would be very cheeky” - Noel Whelan suggests Liverpool switch would be a more ‘healthy atmosphere’ for Manchester United target

Former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan has advised Fulham midfielder Fabio Carvalho to prioritize a move to Liverpool over Manchester United.

The 19-year-old has impressed with his displays in the EFL Championship and is reportedly on the radar of the two English giants.

The Red Devils have reportedly sent scouts to monitor the England youth international on three occasions. They are also ready to hijack the Reds in their bid, with the latter having reportedly already agreed a deal for a move in the summer.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider on the matter, Whelan stated that any move by Manchester United would be cheeky. He also suggested that Anfield would be better for Carvalho's development than Old Trafford. He said:

“That would be very cheeky from Man United. But if I was Carvalho, I’d much rather play for Liverpool than Man United – that’s just how it is. There are a lot of deep-rooted problems at Man United which need to be resolved, and that starts at the top."

He added:

“When you look at how Liverpool are run as a club, everything’s in place and it’s a very tight ship – which is a much more healthy atmosphere to be playing your football in. Liverpool have come in and shown interest in the player, he was close to joining. I’d be very surprised if he were to turn his nose up at joining them in favour of a move to Man United.“

Carvalho began his development in the Benfica academy before joining Fulham in 2014. He made his first-team debut for the Cottagers in 2020. He has gone on to make 23 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring eight goals.

Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly set to go head-on in their quest to sign another bright English prospect

The Reds have reportedly agreed a deal with Carvalho

Liverpool and Manchester United are by far the two biggest clubs in England and have a historic rivalry that can match any other derby in club football.

Meanwhile, Carvalho has made a name for himself as one of the brightest sparks in the EFL Championship. Hence, a move to a bigger club could soon be on the cards for the 19-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp's side have expressed more interest in him. He was also close to joining them in the January transfer window but the deal couldn't go through.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will solidify their interest with a concrete bid. But the summer window could be crucial to Carvalho's career trajectory.

Edited by Aditya Singh