"That is complicating everything" - Dani Alves’ wife reveals surprise reason why divorce process is taking longer than she expected

Joana Sanz, wife of 39-year-old Brazilian football star Dani Alves, has confirmed that the couple are indeed going through divorce proceedings.

The revelation came in response to Spanish media reports, which alleged that Alves was paying her to postpone the divorce until after his trial as part of a mutual agreement.

Joana took to Instagram to set the record straight, stating (via The Sun):

"Lie. There is no agreement. Yes we are in divorce proceedings and he is contesting them and that is complicating everything. No, I am not receiving any money. I don’t understand the need to invent news."

In another post, she shared a picture of a stack of boxes with the caption "End of an era," leading to speculation that she is moving out of their Barcelona home.

The divorce confirmation comes after rumors that Joana demanded a divorce following allegations that Dani Alves had consensual sex with a woman who later accused him of rape. Alves initially denied knowing his accuser but later confessed to 'marital infidelity' during a court hearing.

Dani Alves' wife Joana Sanz pens message following Barcelona legend's incarceration

In a heartfelt letter posted on Instagram, Joana expressed her pain but asserted her continued support for Dani Alves in a different way (via The Sun):

“I think it's going to take me years to erase from my memory his way of looking at me, that way he had of looking at me as if I were the most incredible thing in the world and damn, yes, I'm incredible. Despite the damage he has caused me, I am still here by his side. I continue and will continue to be, but in another way.”

In response, Dani Alves penned a letter of his own, leaked to a Spanish TV station, expressing his regret over her decision and hoping for another chance to love her again (via The Sun):

“In these difficult moments, I regret your decision and I hope that life gives us another chance to love you again. I understand the pain the unjust situation we are experiencing is causing and I understand that you have not been able to withstand all that pressure."

“The facts of which I am accused are foreign to me and to the values that have guided my life: love, respect and effort. I will continue fighting as I have always done, believing in myself with the support and confidence of those who know who I really am.”

Dani Alves remains in prison near Barcelona, awaiting a decision on his second bail application ahead of his expected indictment and trial.

