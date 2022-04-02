"That concerns me" - Martin Keown explains why Tottenham Hotspur have the advantage over Arsenal and Manchester United in the top-four race

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Tottenham Hotspur hold 'a real advantage' in the top four race over his former club and Manchester United. Keown insists that thanks to Antonio Conte's presence at the helm at Spurs, the Lilywhites can trump both Arsenal and Manchester United for the final Champions League spot.

As things stand, the fourth spot still looks wide open. Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, and to some extent, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are all in the mix for the final top-four spot.

Spurs find themselves fifth in the Premier League ahead of this weekend’s round of fixtures, three points behind their north London rivals. The Gunners also have a game in hand over their north- London rivals. Manchester United are sixth at the moment, one point behind Spurs having played the same number of games.

However, Keown insists that Tottenham Hotspur have what it takes to turn it around thanks to their manager Antonio Conte's 'record'. The 55-year-old has heaped praise on the Spurs boss for winning 'titles for every major club he has managed'. Keown wrote in his column for the Daily Mail:

"In this feverish top-four fight, Tottenham will feel they have a real advantage over their rivals and that’s because of Antonio Conte and his record. In Conte, they have a coach who has won titles for every major club he has managed – five in total with Chelsea, Juventus and Inter Milan – and knows what it takes to qualify for the Champions League."

The former Arsenal centre-back has stated that Spurs have 'the most inviting run-in' among the top-four chasers. He is also concerned that the Premier League is yet to announce a date for the postponed North London Derby. Keown continued:

"Looking at their remaining fixtures, Tottenham have the most inviting run-in although it is surprising that the Premier League have not confirmed a date for the postponed derby with Arsenal from January 16. The longer they take, the more it feels like they are exploiting the situation by trying to turn that match into a box-office battle for fourth towards the end of the season – and that concerns me."

Arsenal, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur - Who will secure the final Champions League spot?

Regardless of what Martin Keown says, the table clearly shows that Arsenal are in the driver's seat to secure fourth place. The Gunners are also enjoying a good run of form.

Manchester United's indifferent form suggests that they are slowly getting away from the race as well. However, Spurs have the firepower to challenge their local rivals.

Antonio Conte is one of the finest managers in world football and Tottenham Hotspur have certainly improved since he took charge at the club. The top four race could go down to the wire and could potentially be decided on the final day of the season.

