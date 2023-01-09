"That is of course nonsense" - Jan Boskamp says Cristiano Ronaldo's main reason for Al Nassr move was money and not for a sporting challenge 

Former Dutch footballer Jan Boskamp has dismissed Cristiano Ronaldo's claims that he moved to Saudi Arabia for a new experience. He claims that the Portuguese star's only motivation for moving to Al Nassr was the €200 million per season deal on his table.
Ronaldo joined Al Nassr after Manchester United released him in November. The Portuguese star is yet to make his debut as they wait to register him officially, and he then has to serve a two-match ban.
While speaking with Voetbalkrant, Boskamp said that the money was the only reason Ronaldo chose to move to Saudi Arabia instead of any other country. He said:
"I know that from my own experience. If they throw so much money at you, then you have to be very strong in your shoes not to do it. The grandchildren of his great-grandchildren are still going to be able to live like millionaires."
Boskamp went on to add:
"He can say that, but that is of course nonsense. It's all about the marbles. He is and remains a fantastic player. If you look at his career, you can only have a lot of respect for it. This transfer does not change that."
Cristiano Ronaldo had an offer from Brazil
Corinthians president Duilio Monteiro Alves has confirmed that the club made an offer to sign Cristiano Ronaldo. He revealed that they were ready to match the Portuguese star's salary with Manchester United but were beaten by Al Nassr's offer.
He said:
"We made an offer to Cristiano Ronaldo. A salary equal to what he earned at United, two-year deal with the help of sponsors. I know he also had proposals from Europe. But the proposal from Saudi Arabia was 20 times higher."
Alves added:
"We made a proposal for a salary equal to what he earned at Manchester United, for a two-year contract. I spoke six, seven times with Jorge Mendes, and, in the end, we sent a proposal through another person."
Cristiano Ronaldo himself admitted he had offers from around the world but chose Al Nassr, but claimed it was for the project.