"That is very difficult" - 21-year-old defender comments about moving to Real Madrid in January

Real Madrid's on-loan centre-back Rafa Marin, who's at Deportivo Alaves for the season, reckons it's 'difficult' to return to his parent club despite their injury crisis in defence.

Marin, 21, is yet to play for Los Blancos' senior team but has 15 appearances - including 14 in La Liga - for Alaves this season, whom he joined this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are short-staffed at the back following the recent potentially season-ending ACL injury of David Alaba. Fellow centre-back Eder Militao also suffered a similar injury at the start of the season. Interestingly, goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also injured his ACL and is unlikely to feature again this campaign.

Ahead of his La Liga meeting with his parent club at the Mendizorroza on Thursday (December 21), Marin said that he doesn't foresee his return to the Santiago Bernabeu when the transfer window reopens in January, as he's not yet the finished article.

“That is very difficult (as per Managing Madrid). In Madrid, there are the best. and what is sought with my loan is to improve as a footballer, to gain that experience that I did not yet have and still do not have because, well, the level of LaLiga and the players is very high and getting higher and higher. You have to work hard, improve physically and mentally and get as tough as you can.”

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga standings, two behind surprise leaders Girona (44) after 17 games.

"We're very sad to lose another player" - Real Madrid boss on David Alaba's injury

Real Madrid defender David Alaba has injured his ACL.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is unhappy to lose a third player to ACL this season. Centre-back David Alaba joined Courtois and Militao on the sidelines after injuring his ACL in the 4-1 La Liga win at Villarreal at the weekend.

Subsequent tests revealed that the Austrian tore the ACL in his left knee, which will necessitate surgery. Providing an update on the veteran defender, Ancelotti said (as per ESPN):

"After tests carried out on our player David Alaba, he's been diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament tear in his left knee. The player will undergo surgery in the next few days.

"I haven't spoken to (Alanba). It (the injury)'s a shame, obviously. We're very sad to lose another player. I've never seen three cruciate ligament injuries in four months. It's incredible. But there's nothing we can do."

Real Madrid play their last game of the year at Alaves on Thursday before returning to action after the Christmas break against Real Mallorca at home on January 3.