"That is disgusting", "Ronaldo was speaking fax" - Manchester United fans fume as video emerges of Old Trafford toilets flooded with urine

Manchester United fans have reacted with fury and backed Cristiano Ronaldo's comments about the club's facilities after a video emerged of the Old Trafford toilets flooding. The video has gone viral on social media and is telling of the work that needs to be done on the iconic stadium.

Fans were captured walking over the liquid as the toilets flooded, leaving their shoewear wet and dirty. The incident took place during the Red Devils' goalless draw with Southampton on Sunday (March 12).

What the Glazers have done to this magnificent stadium will forever be unforgivable.

Old Trafford has been in need of redevelopment for several years, and fans have become irritated with the owners, the Glazers. The American business family have not attended to the issue, but redevelopment plans are in progress.

Manchester United has been put up for sale, and prospective buyers are making renovation of Old Trafford one of their main goals in their potential takeover. Red Devils icon Ronaldo pointed out the issue regarding the club being behind some of their top European rivals in terms of infrastructure. He told Piers Morgan's TalkTV that the Glazers didn't care about the club:

"I thought I would see other things (when returning in 2021), technologiesnand infrastructure. Unfortunately, we see a lot of what I used to see at 21, 22 and 23 years old. It really surprised me.”

"Ronaldo was speaking fax."

"That is disgusting."

Former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard agreed with Ronaldo over club's facilities

Lingard backed Ronaldo's complaints over Manchester United being miles behind their competitors regarding the club's facilities. The English attacker left the Red Devils last summer and joined Nottingham Forest on a free transfer.

He spoke with Steven Bartlett on the Diary of a CEO podcast about his departure from Old Trafford. Lingard alluded to the lack of progression shown by the club in comparison to their Premier League rivals:

“They’re so behind on everything.You see (Manchester) City’s facilities, Tottenham’s facilities. People are miles ahead. Even the social (media) side of things."

Old Trafford was built in February 19, 1910. It's appropriately titled 'the Theater of Dreams', as many magical moments have taken place at the illustrious stadium. However, the facilities are clearly not up to scratch.

