“That doesn’t work” - Arsene Wenger criticizes Mikel Arteta’s decision involving 2 Arsenal stars

Legendary former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger criticized Mikel Arteta's decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale for David Raya. He also admitted that he didn't believe that having two competing goalkeepers could work.

Ramsdale had a stellar 2022-23 season for the Gunners in goal, keeping 15 clean sheets in 41 appearances across all competitions, helping Mikel Arteta and Co. finish second in the league.

The 25-year-old also started Arsenal's first five games this season. However, Arteta shocked fans by opting to drop Ramsdale for Brentford loanee David Raya, seemingly due to the latter's superior distribution.

Raya has looked shaky at moments but has performed well, keeping five clean sheets in nine games across competitions so far. But Wenger wasn't pleased with Ramsdale being dropped, telling beIN Sports (via METRO):

"Personally I like Ramsdale. If I was in his position I would not give up. I believe he has the chance to come back into the team."

When asked if he thought Ramsdale was better than Raya, he replied:

"Better… better… I don’t know if he’s better. I just think Ramsdale has made decisive saves in the games last season. They were not happy maybe with his feet, his distribution."

Wenger also emphasized shot-stopping being more important than distribution:

"To stop balls from going in the back of the net. You know, on the other hand, when you’re in this position, you always – it happened to me as well many times – you have a good team but you want to improve the team."

"...It happened to me the same with the centre-backs, you want a guy who has better distribution from the back but then you realise he is less good defensively and his first job is to defend."

He added:

"Always. That’s my belief, I don’t believe in rotation with goalkeepers, I don’t believe in a lack of clarity of the hierarchy with goalkeepers. That doesn’t work."

As per Football Insider (via Liverpool.com), Mikel Arteta has blocked a possible January transfer for Aaron Ramsdale should the latter request it in the coming weeks to seek regular game time.

Arsenal sweep Sheffield United away with 5-0 win at the Emirates

Arsenal returned to winning ways in the Premier League following their disappointing 2-2 draw against Chelsea last weekend. Mikel Arteta's side defeated Sheffield United 5-0 at the Emirates on Saturday, October 28.

In the absence of the injured Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah stepped up to the plate, scoring a phenomenal hat-trick. Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu scored one goal apiece late on to secure all three points.

Arsenal are now second in the standings with 24 points from 10 games — two points behind leaders Tottenham Hotspur. They will be aiming to continue their momentum in their next Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at St. James' Park on Saturday, November 4.