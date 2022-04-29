"That dream could come true" - Aberdeen great says ‘fearless’ Liverpool target could emulate Andrew Robertson

Aberdeen great Joe Harper is not surprised to see Dons defender Calvin Ramsay attracting interest from the likes of Liverpool ahead of the summer.

Ramsay made his senior debut for Aberdeen towards the back end of last season and is enjoying a breakout campaign this time around. The right-back has scored one goal and provided nine assists from 32 appearances across all competitions for the Dons.

The 18-year-old's performances for the Scottish Premiership side have seen him make his way onto the transfer wishlist of Liverpool ahead of the summer. According to The Times, the teenager is of interest to Jurgen Klopp's side.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch NEW: A deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, 19, has been lined up and there is interest in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay, who is also wanted by Leeds United. NEW: A deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, 19, has been lined up and there is interest in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay, who is also wanted by Leeds United. #awlive [paul joyce - times] 🚨 NEW: A deal for Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho, 19, has been lined up and there is interest in Aberdeen’s 18-year-old right back Calvin Ramsay, who is also wanted by Leeds United. #awlive [paul joyce - times] https://t.co/YzM7zbgF5q

Harper is of the view that Liverpool's interest in Ramsay is a testament to how well he has fared for Aberdeen this term. The Pittodrie great feels the Scot has what it takes to be successful in the Premier League. He wrote in his Evening Express column:

"Teenage Aberdeen star Calvin Ramsay has all the ingredients to become a hit in the English Premier League. The 18-year-old right-back deservedly won the SFWA SPFL Young Player of the Year award. He has been superb in a breakthrough season and it is no surprise a host of big teams are keeping tabs on Ramsay."

"Liverpool are reportedly set to launch a summer swoop for the talented teen. To have a team chasing a quadruple interested in the teen is testament to how well he has done this season. It is also testament to the talent and potential they see in Ramsay."

Ramsay recently expressed his desire to emulate Reds star Andrew Robertson by becoming a Premier League star. Harper believes that dream could well come true if the teenager continues progressing the way he is now. He wrote:

"The teenager has all the attributes to do well in the English top flight if he moves to a club where he can learn and progress his game. He is superb going forward, delivers accurate balls for assists and is powerful. Ramsay is also fearless in possession and very quick."

"On receiving the SFWA Young Player of the Year award this week Ramsay said he would like to emulate Liverpool’s Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney of Arsenal. If he continues his rapid rise and keeps progressing, that dream could come true."

Aberdeen FC @AberdeenFC Calvin Ramsay has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.



🏽 Congratulations Calvin!



#StandFree | @calvinramsay03 Calvin Ramsay has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award.🏽 Congratulations Calvin! 🏆 Calvin Ramsay has won the Scottish Football Writers’ Association Young Player of the Year award. 👏🏽 Congratulations Calvin!#StandFree | @calvinramsay03 https://t.co/rbu2N95EBd

Ramsay's displays for Aberdeen this season saw him win the Scottish Football Writers' Young Player of the Year award this week.

Liverpool face competition from Leeds United for Ramsay

The Reds appear to be keen to bring in a backup for Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer. Ramsay could thus be an ideal target for them ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Liverpool, though, are not the only club interested in signing the Scotland Under-21 international. Klopp's side reportedly face competition from Premier League rivals Leeds United for him.

The Whites could arguably offer Ramsay more playing time when compared to the Reds. However, with Klopp and Co looking to win an unprecedented quadruple this term, Anfield could prove to be a more attractive option for him.

