"That dream is now a reality and an honor" - Bruno Fernandes reacts after committing long-term future to Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes has signed a contract extension with the club and is thrilled to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The new contract will keep him at the club until June 2026, with the option of extending his stay for an additional year.

Fernandes returned to England after scoring a brace for Portugal in their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off final win over North Macedonia. The double secured his side’s passage to the showpiece tournament in Qatar.

Knowing how crucial the Portuguese is to their team, the Red Devils moved quickly to tie him down for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with Manchester United’s official website, Fernandes revealed how he felt about the contract extension. He said:

“From the moment that I joined Manchester United, I have had a special relationship with the club and our amazing fans. I grew up watching this team, dreaming of getting the chance to play here one day. That dream is now a reality and an honor.”

“Even after two years, it still feels amazing to step out at Old Trafford, to hear the fans sing my song and to score in front of the Stretford End. It is a true privilege to wear this shirt and to fight for our incredible club.”

The attacking midfielder then promised to do everything in his power to win trophies and make the club's fans proud.

Fernandes added:

“There is so much more that I want to achieve here, and I know that is the same for the rest of the squad and staff. More than anything, we want to give the fans the success that they deserve.”

“We have shared some great moments over the last years, but the best is yet to come from myself and this team.”

Since joining Manchester United in 2020, Fernandes has contributed 49 goals and 39 assists in 117 games across all competitions. He has also been the club’s undisputed creator-in-chief, with no player creating more chances than him since his arrival.

Manchester United’s football director lauds “ultimate professional” Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United football director John Murtough has outlined Bruno Fernandes’ importance to the club and praised him for his unflinching commitment.

Squawka @Squawka Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since making his Man Utd debut:



◉ Most assists (25)

◉ Most through balls (40)

◉ Most chances created (201)

◉ Most final ⅓ passes (2,070)



Magnifico. Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since making his Man Utd debut:◉ Most assists (25)◉ Most through balls (40)◉ Most chances created (201)◉ Most final ⅓ passes (2,070)Magnifico. https://t.co/neWzMp1PUt

Hailing the Portugal international as a model United player, Murtough said:

“Everyone is well aware of Bruno’s importance to United. His goals and assists record is phenomenal and he has performed remarkably consistently since he joined the club.”

“Bruno’s work-rate, dedication and fantastic attitude are exactly what we want from a Manchester United player. He is the ultimate professional with many fantastic attributes to drive the high standards required to play for this great club.”

Coming off a brilliant spell with Portugal, Fernandes will also look to maintain his good form in club colors.

It will be interesting to see how the midfielder fares when the Red Devils resume Premier League formalities with a clash against Leicester City on Saturday.

