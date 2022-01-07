“That dressing room must be horrible” – Frank McAvennie claims sacking Rangnick might be ‘best thing’ for everyone at Manchester United

Manchester United have shown no significant improvement since they appointed Ralf Rangnick to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The German tactician has won just three of his six games in charge of the Red Devils so far.

Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie believes sacking him would be the best option for the club. The Scotsman claims Manchester United lack a leader on the pitch, pointing to Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo's failure to excel in leading the team.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Man Utd after appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager Man Utd after appointing Ralf Rangnick as their manager https://t.co/KwTCVUq03Z

"Oh my God, that dressing room must be horrible. I see no leaders in there, Maguire may be the captain but he’s no leader. You have Ronaldo, who must be regretting that move so much at this point, doing nothing. The club is a complete shambles but I have no idea how to fix that dressing room," Frank McAvennie told Football Insider.

The former West Ham striker moved forward to express his doubts about the Manchester United squad and Ralf Rangnick's capacity to revitalize the team. According to him, the Red Devils will need a squad overhaul and a managerial change to get back on track.

"There needs to be a wholesale change to get a squad that is united and ready to give it all on the pitch. That’s not there. Is Rangnick the man to achieve that? I don’t think so.

"It would be mad if they got rid of him but what else can they do at this point when players want to leave. It might be the best thing for everyone."

Man United News @ManUtdMEN Thierry Henry tells Ralf Rangnick what he needs to do with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… Thierry Henry tells Ralf Rangnick what he needs to do with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Manchester United's current standing in the Premier League table

Manchester United lost to Wolves 1-0 last time out

Manchester United missed the opportunity to climb to sixth spot in the Premier League table after losing to Wolves 1-0 in their last game. As it stands, Ralf Rangnick's men occupy seventh position in the table, with 31 points from 19 games. That's a whopping 22 points behind leaders Manchester City and four points below the top four.

So far, the Red Devils have recorded nine wins, four draws and six defeats in the English top flight. It remains to be seen if Ralf Rangnick will be able to turn the situation around in the coming weeks.

