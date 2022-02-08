"That is exactly what I hope will help me" - Dejan Kulusevski explains how he can forge partnership with 'unbelievable' Harry Kane at Tottenham Hotspur

Harry Kane-led Tottenham Hotspur signed Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus on deadline day, on an 18-month loan deal reportedly worth €10 million, with an additional option to permanently buy for €35 million.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Mandatory buy clause in case Tottenham will qualify to UCL next season/15 appearances as starter;



€10m loan fee until 2023. Buy clause worth €40m next summer, €35m this summer.



Add ons, details and more:

youtu.be/m7IPkbURrkE Dejan Kulusevski deal #THFC Mandatory buy clause in case Tottenham will qualify to UCL next season/15 appearances as starter;€10m loan fee until 2023. Buy clause worth €40m next summer, €35m this summer.Add ons, details and more: Dejan Kulusevski deal #THFC ⚪️🇸🇪▪️ Mandatory buy clause in case Tottenham will qualify to UCL next season/15 appearances as starter;▪️ €10m loan fee until 2023. Buy clause worth €40m next summer, €35m this summer.▪️ Add ons, details and more: youtu.be/m7IPkbURrkE

Although Kulusevski has only scored 2 goals in 27 matches across competitions for Juventus in the first half of the ongoing season, the time he spent training with and learning from Andrea Pirlo could be a valuable asset at Tottenham Hotspur.

The 21-year-old has heaped praise on Pirlo and revealed how the Italian legend helped him at Juventus. He also believes that his development under Pirlo is bound to help him forge an excellent partnership with Harry Kane at the Premier League club.

Speaking to talkSPORT about Pirlo and Harry Kane, Kulusevski said:

“Pirlo is a fantastic coach and a fantastic guy. I spoke with him nearly every day and he always spoke to me a lot about how I should shape my body and how I can look for passes without showing the opposition where I am going to play the ball.

“And that is exactly what I hope will help me to help Harry Kane even more in the future.

The Swedish youngster was also full of praise for Harry Kane and admits already being impressed by him. Speaking about the English forward, he said:

“He (Harry) is unbelievable. Yes, up there. What impressed me was his technique, the way he stopped the ball and the way he changes the whole pitch with his passes from both feet.

“It is amazing really. And I know that when he has the ball I have to run because he will find me.”

Antonio Conte believes Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur 'can help' Tottenham Hotspur

Antonio Conte will be pleased with Tottenham Hotspur's acquisitions in the winter transfer window

Rodrigo Bentancur also completed a move from Juventus to Tottenham Hotspur alongside Dejan Kulusevski on deadline day, albeit on a permanent deal said to be worth €19 million.

Both signings made their first appearances for their new club as second-half substitutes in Tottenham Hotspur's 3-1 win against Brighton in the 4th round of the FA Cup.

Speaking about the duo's debut, Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte said he was happy to be able to give both players the opportunity. He also heaped praise on the duo and reiterated his belief that they can help the club. He said:

“It was important also to breathe the atmosphere for the two new signings, for us, for Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

“It was important to come in and to understand the intensity of this league. I repeat, two good players, two young players with talent. They can help us.

“Rodrigo, despite his age, only 24 years old, has a lot of experience because he played 120 games for Juventus. Kulusevski, the same. I think they can help us.

“I’m pleased that I gave them the opportunity to come in and also breathe this fantastic atmosphere in our stadium. Our fans, the noise tonight was so intense that it was also very difficult to communicate with the players.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Tyler🇵🇹🇨🇦 @ThfcTylerr When Kulusevski scores at Anfield, turns to the Liverpool bench and does this as Luiz Diaz watches on>>>>>> When Kulusevski scores at Anfield, turns to the Liverpool bench and does this as Luiz Diaz watches on>>>>>> https://t.co/FVaJ0XzaTq

Edited by Aakanksh Sanketh