"That excites me" - Richard Keys claims Liverpool have already agreed a deal with Jurgen Klopp's successor 

Sports presenter Richard Keys reckons Liverpool target Xabi Alonso has a deal in place to take over at Anfield in the summer.

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is leaving at the end of the season, having announced his decision to do so earlier this year, citing burnout. The affable German has achieved iconic status at the club.

Since taking over in 2015, Klopp has transformed the Reds' fortunes from a club in transition to one of the best clubs in Englnd and Europe. He has won every trophy at the club, except the UEFA Europa League, where they play Atalanta in the quarterfinals.

The Reds are scurrying for options for a successor to Klopp, and one of their options is their former player Alonso, who has done wonders at Bayer Leverkusen. Keys wrote in his blog:

"My critics said ‘No. what’s he done? It’s too soon’. Really? Well 3 months on it’s not too soon for Liverpool to have got him to agree to become their next manager.

"As I always say when I share news like this - these big deals can always go wrong. There’s a lot to go wrong when they’re blue riband, whether it’s a player or coach/manager involved, but my information is that Alonso has decided on Liverpool. If I’m a Liverpool fan - that excites me."

Alonso has taken Leverkusen 10 points clear atop the Bundesliga with eight games to go. His team are unbeaten in 38 games across competitions.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a fabulous season across competitions. They are behind Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference with 10 games to go.

Having won the EFL Cup earlier this year, Klopp's side's bid to win an unprecedented quadruple ended in the FA Cup quarterfinals with a 4-3 extra time defeat at Manchester United.

However, they are on course to win their first UEFA Europa League under Klopp, having reached the last-eight. Before that, though, the Reds return to action this week with a Premier League home game with Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (March 31).