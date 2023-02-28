“That experience helps” – Sir Alex Ferguson insists member of Manchester United coaching staff is integral to Erik ten Hag’s success 

Sir Alex Ferguson has named Steve McClaren as one of the key reasons for Manchester United's success this season. The legendary manager believes McClaren's experience has helped Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

McClaren worked under Sir Alex Ferguson before moving to Eredivise and appointing Ten Hag as his assistant. The Englishman returned to Old Trafford last summer as the new assistant to the Dutchman.

Speaking to Sky Sports at Wembley, Sir Alex was quick to praise McClaren and claimed that his experience has helped players and the manager succeed at Manchester United. He said:

"He's gone the right way about it. His signings have been really good, I think that was important. He's got a grip of the club, which was really really big for him. I think for Erik, he's got Steve McClaren, Steve was here with us for a few years, so that experience helps, I think Steve will play a big part in that."

Ten Hag spoke about Sir Alex's influence and said right after the Carabao Cup win:

"He was there, and he is a happy man tonight. The dinner that shows we are good and it shows he is really involved in this club and really committed. We all can learn a lot from him. What he did for ManUtd is huge, an inspiration for all of us."

Erik ten Hag targeting more trophies at Manchester United

Erik ten Hag penned an emotional letter to Manchester United fans after the win over Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final. He claimed that it was just the start and no one at the club is satisfied with just one trophy.

He wrote:

"We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club. We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here. Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for ManUtd. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success."

The Manchester United players were back in training on Monday as they prepare for the FA Cup clash against West Ham United on Wednesday.

Poll : 0 votes