“That is some firepower” – Manchester United urged to re-sign 30-year-old ex-Old Trafford flop to partner Rashford

Manchester United have been urged to re-sign Wilfried Zaha in the summer. Former Red Devils defender Danny Simpson believes the Crystal Palace winger will elevate the attack and help Marcus Rashford flourish in the middle of the front three.

Zaha is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to pen a new deal at Crystal Palace. The forward is unlikely to stay with Patrick Vieira's side and has been linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

Premier League @premierleague



Do you think he'll match his personal season-best of 14 from 2021/22? 🤔



#EVECRY @wilfriedzaha has scored five goals in nine #PL matches so farDo you think he'll match his personal season-best of 14 from 2021/22? 🤔 🦅 @wilfriedzaha has scored five goals in nine #PL matches so farDo you think he'll match his personal season-best of 14 from 2021/22? 🤔#EVECRY https://t.co/8XwB0Yz0wG

Simpson believes the forward would be of interest to Manchester United despite his failure to do well at Old Trafford in his first stint. The Ivory Coast international was on United's books from 2013 to 2015, making only four appearances. Simpson told Stadium Astro:

"I would bring him back here. If you're looking at Marcus Rashford as the No. 9 and Wilfried on the left, that is some firepower. It was Sir Alex Ferguson who signed him then he left. Moyes obviously came in and it didn't work out.

"I do genuinely believe if Sir Alex was the manager when he signed we would have seen a different Wilfried Zaha at Manchester United."

Manchester United had high hopes for Wilfried Zaha

Wilfried Zaha will go down in Manchester United history as the last player signed by Sir Alex Ferguson. However, the forward never got to play under the legendary manager.

He signed for the Red Devils in January 2013 and was immediately loaned back to Crystal Palace. The Scottish manager left Old Trafford in May 2013, before Zaha returned to the club.

Speaking about the signing, Sir Alex had big praise for the forward and claimed it was a signing for the future. He said:

"We are signing a player of potential. We always feel we develop players well. We have proved that many times. We hope the boy enjoys coming here, when he comes in the summer."

Zaha admitted that he was crushed at not being able to play under Ferguson, and he had no clue the manager was retiring. He told Rio Ferdinand on his YouTube channel:

"It crushed me a little bit because it was like, after speaking to him, it was a no-brainer that I wanted to go there. I had no idea he was leaving."

Zaha played just four matches for the Red Devils during his first stint before being loaned out to Cardiff City and Crystal Palace. He then joined the Eagles permanently in 2015 and remains a key player till date.

Poll : 0 votes