"That is the first thing that the club should ban" – Damien Delaney insists Manchester United must put an end to 'ridiculous' trend 

Former Premier League defender Damien Delaney feels clubs should ban players from posting statements before and after the game on Twitter.

Marcus Rashford took to Twitter after Manchester United’s recent performances and admitted the displays were not good enough.

The attacker assured fans of his commitment to new interim manager Ralf Rangnick as well as United.

Despite all the statements and interviews in the press, United have rarely played well as a unit.

Delaney criticized Rashford for his statement and said clubs should ban players from making public statements on social media.

"That is the first thing that the club should ban by the way, players coming up with these ridiculous Twitter statements before, during and after games. It is incredible. Who is managing these players, who is telling them to write this?," Delaney said.

Delaney also added that Rashford’s statements about his commitment don't go in sync with his performances on the pitch.

"Look, that guy (Rashford) gives the ball away and his head just goes down and he walks and then he comes out with these statements. I don't know how he expects us to believe that he cares about this club. It is not true."

Why Delaney is right and Manchester United need to step up

Statements of reassurance are okay once in a while when there are minor blips in results. But it becomes a bit inane to use promise on something and then back away from doing the work on the pitch.

Marcus Rashford is one of several Manchester United players who have failed to shine this season despite boasting talent and skill.

Ahead of United’s clash against Aston Villa on Monday, Rashford took to Twitter to write that he is his biggest critic and is disappointed with his recent performances.

The England international now needs to back up his words and show more hunger on the pitch as the Red Devils have lacked verve in recent weeks.

The FA Cup is perhaps the best chance for United to end their wait for silverware. But they will need to be a lot better than they were against Wolves when they face Aston Villa.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar