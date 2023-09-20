"That would not fit my values" - La Liga star reveals reason for rejecting a potential move to Barcelona

Sergi Darder, the La Liga midfielder, recently shed light on his decision to turn down Barcelona's offer after he was linked to a potential move during the summer transfer window.

Barca considered the seasoned midfielder as a potential replacement for Sergio Busquets, who left to join Inter Miami this summer.

Giving reasons for declining the Barca move, Darder said via Barca Universal:

"On the first day when Barcelona calls you, you say: 'Are you going to Barcelona? Are you kidding me?' And then you think it's this thing that might change your life a little bit.''

Yet, the midfielder's loyalty to his former club, Espanyol, was pivotal in his ultimate decision to reject Barcelona's offer. Darder explained:

"But, when you think about it coldly, you say: 'No, because I prefer many other things than going to Barça because of the feeling I have for Espanyol.'"

Sergi Darder's bond with Espanyol runs deep. He started his youth career there, and though he began his professional career at Malaga, his connection to the Catalan club remained strong. In 2018, he embarked on a second spell with Espanyol, becoming a key figure in their midfield and eventually ascending to captain.

Despite his emotional attachment to Espanyol, Darder decided to make a move this summer, joining RCD Mallorca for a transfer fee of €8 million. This season, he has featured prominently for Mallorca, even registering an assist.

Sergi Darder's decision to prioritize his loyalty to Espanyol over the allure of Barcelona illustrates the values and principles that guide his career choices. In his illustrious career at Espanyol, Darder made 245 appearances, scoring 25 goals and providing 25 more assists.

Ilkay Gundogan lauds Barcelona's fans and players for dominant win in Champions League opener

In a resounding victory, Barcelona triumphed 5-0 over Antwerp in their first Group H match of the Champions League on Tuesday. Following the commanding performance, Ilkay Gundogan expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance.

He said via Barca's official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle:

"To get far, you need a connection—a bond—between the stadium, the supporters, and the players ... and today we felt it."

Gundogan asserted that the win showcased Barca's prowess and unity, setting a promising tone for their Champions League campaign. Joao Felix scored a brace for the La Liga giants, while Robert Lewandowski and Gavi netted once each. Jelle Battaile's own goal gave the Blaugranas a five-goal lead in the tie.