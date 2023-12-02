"That would have been fun" - Liverpool legend admits he almost joined Barcelona

Liverpool icon Graeme Souness has revealed that he almost joined Barcelona at one point in his career.

The Scot joined the Reds after the club's first European Cup victory in 1977 for a record transfer fee of £350,000. This investment paid off handsomely, as Souness played a pivotal role in their dominance in the following years.

The team clinched the First Division title in 1979 and secured four more in the next five seasons. Their continental success continued as well, with the Reds adding two more European Cups to their collection.

Souness was central to these achievements, forming part of a formidable core that included football greats like Kenny Dalglish, Ian Rush, and others. His leadership in midfield was instrumental, eventually leading him to take over as captain in 1982.

After six years with the club, he continued his career at Sampdoria in 1984 but has revealed he might have joined Barcelona instead. Reflecting on what could have been in his Daily Mail column, Souness shared:

"In another world, I could have played under Terry Venables at Barcelona. I would have loved that and I’m sure we would have had a good time together in Catalonia."

He added:

"When Barcelona tried to sign me in the summer of 1984 - as Terry was taking over as manager - I was definitely interested... The stumbling block was that I wanted a three-year deal, and they offered two."

Souness finished:

"I ended up signing for Sampdoria in Serie A, which was the best league in the world at the time and I loved every minute. But playing under Terry at a club like Barcelona, now that would have been fun."

Fabrizio Romano talks down Barcelona's interest in Liverpool midfielder

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been the subject of transfer speculation linking him with a move to Barca. However, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has recently provided insights that diminish these rumors.

Romano (via CaughtOffside) has clarified that Thiago's situation remains unchanged since his decision to stay at Anfield during the summer. This decision came despite interest from clubs in the Saudi Pro League, as his commitment to the Merseysiders has remained firm.

The speculation about Thiago's potential return to Barca, where he previously played before moving to Bayern Munich and then Liverpool, has been a topic of interest. However, Romano has suggested that such a move is not imminent.

Jurgen Klopp might be considering future plans and long-term options for the team's midfield. However, Thiago remains an integral part of the Anfield squad for now.