“That is how fundamental he was to United’s success” - Carragher names only world-class teammate Gary Neville had apart from Cristiano Ronaldo

Jamie Carragher has stated that Gary Neville regarded only two of his former Manchester United teammates as world-class - Cristiano Ronaldo and Peter Schmeichel. The Liverpool legend believes that the goalkeeper does not get enough recognition for his contribution to the Red Devils.

Carragher claimed that Schmeichel was often forgotten when talking about the Manchester United greats, as people preferred the outfielders. He added that his thoughts were echoed by Neville and said (via The Independent):

"Gary Neville once told me he felt he only ever played with two genuinely world-class players in his Manchester United career. One was Cristiano Ronaldo. The other was Schmeichel. That is how fundamental he (Schmeichel) was to United’s success.”

Peter Schmeichel played 398 matches for Manchester United in his career and kept 180 clean sheets. He conceded just 328 goals at the club, while winning the Premier League title five times, the FA Cup thrice, and the UEFA Champions League once.

Sir Alex Ferguson once left out Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his 5 best players

In 2006, Sir Alex Ferguson claimed that he had managed several world-class players at Old Trafford. He was asked to name his top five and he picked Peter Schmeichel, Ryan Giggs, Wayne Rooney, Roy Keane and Eric Cantona.

The legendary managed opted to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out, who was breaking through in the Premier League at the time, and said (via Sky Sports):

"In my time I've been blessed with several world class players. Peter Schmeichel was certainly one, and Ryan Giggs for me, definitely. Eric Cantona could have been even better, but for the parts of him you had to control. Wayne Rooney, that's four. Then there's Roy Keane, that's five."

"And I think Cristiano Ronaldo is going to be. He's playing in the hardest position, out wide, and never refuses to take the ball and attack players. And there's an argument for Paul Scholes, the cleverest midfield player we've ever had. To work with such people has been an absolute pleasure. It's fulfilled every aspiration."

Ronaldo left Manchester United for Real Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record £80 million fee. He returned in 2021 before terminating his contract in 2022 – finishing his Old Trafford career with 145 goals in 346 matches.

