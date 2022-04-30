"That is what is going to give us a lot of strength" - Mikel Arteta explains why Arsenal have an advantage over Premier League rivals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts on his side's season so far, the rebuilding process and thoughts on the future. He also shared why he believes the Gunners have an "advantage" as they look to progress further.

Arteta took charge of Arsenal in December 2019. They finished eighth in the Premier League that season and again the following season. They started the current season with three defeats on the trot but are now in pole position for finishing in top four. Arsenal are fourth, two points above fifth-placed rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Squawka @Squawka



After Aston Villa 0-4 Tottenham



◉ 65.43% - Spurs

◎ 33.18% - Arsenal

◎ 0.91% - Man Utd



After Brentford 0-0 Tottenham



◉ 79.68% - Arsenal

◎ 20.20% - Spurs

◎ 0.11% - Man Utd



Arteta has seen a major rebuild that has seen a side full of youngsters performing at the highest level. They have the lowest average age for a starting XI in the Premier League this season.

Speaking about his team and their progress in an interview with Marca, he said:

"I think the team has made a great leap to level of identity, game, style, clarity... And obviously, the ability that has given us to be able to repeat line-ups, the power to repeat the system and the power to repeat movements, dynamics, structures that we want, has made it easier for us, it has given a lot of fluidity and security."

He spoke about the ability his young side have shown but also highlighted the importance of protecting them. He said:

"They have shown that They have the ability to win games and be decisive, and they have done it in a very consistent way for many games. You have to be very careful because the jump is very big. You have to protect them for when other moments come, also be there."

Arteta then spoke about how everyone at the club has given their all so far and how this gives them an advantage in their progress. He said:

"That connection that we have made with all the employees from within, with the players in the sense of belonging, of clarity, of idea ... People have turned to the team, they have felt what the team transmits, they feel identified with the young people, with the model."

He added:

"That is what will give us a lot of strength, it will give us an advantage to have to take another leap, that we already know where it is going and that it will again require investment and time."

Arsenal will be confident of securing top four this season

Currently, only Tottenham are challenging Arsenal for a top four spot. However, with just five games remaining, the Gunners are in pole position based on their fixture list.

Spurs still have to play against Liverpool at Anfield while the Gunners have to face West Ham United. However, after winning against Chelsea and Manchester United in their last two matches, Arsenal have momentum on their side. They will hope to push on and secure the fourth spot.

A lot will also depend on the North London Derby on 12 May at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

