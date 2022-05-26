"That was not a good signing" - Jamie Carragher urges Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag to get rid of 'massive problem' Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has advised new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag to make a statement by selling Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer. Carragher believes the Portuguese has not been a good signing for United, and could become a “massive problem” for the club next term.

The former Real Madrid ace was the only bright spark in Manchester United’s lackluster 2021-22 campaign. He scored 18 goals in the Premier League, single-handedly helping them to a Europa League finish. The 37-year-old also scored six goals in the Champions League to take them to the round-of-16, where they fell to a dogged Atletico Madrid.

IconicCR7 ™ @IconicCR7_ Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet is stunning! 🤩 The quality and variety of it is simply astonishing. Cristiano Ronaldo's trophy cabinet is stunning! 🤩 The quality and variety of it is simply astonishing. 🐐🏆 https://t.co/2JKQ5uu4HD

Admittedly, Ten Hag himself cannot wait to work with Ronaldo, whom he considers to be a “true winner and magnificent player.”

Carragher, however, does not think along the same lines and has urged the Dutchman to take a page out of Jurgen Klopp’s book. Speaking to The Daily Mail, the former Reds’ star said:

“(Jurgen) Klopp comes into Liverpool straight away, they’d bought players under Brendan Rodgers that summer. I think (Christian) Benteke cost them about £35/40million it was a few quid, he was a big signing, centre forward, and he was like 'You’re not for me, out!' And making that big bold decision straight away, it makes everyone sit up and think 'Oh this fella takes this job seriously!'

“I’m convinced he’s (Ten Hag) got to do that with Ronaldo, whether he’s allowed to or not, and I’ve said this consistently throughout this season, that was not a good signing.”

According to Carragher, Cristiano Ronaldo’s insatiable desire to win has done more harm than good to Manchester United.

He added:

“Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players of all time, and I’m seen as criticising him – Ronaldo is a million times better than I could ever be, I couldn’t lace his boots, obviously, but I’m not saying that to be disrespectful to him, he’s amazing.

“But Ronaldo has never played in a team this bad, he’s played in some of the best teams and has the attitude of wanting to be the main man, trying to get the goals, driving people on, and when you’re in a great team, that’s something I’m seeing as a positive. When you’re not playing in a great team it can be something that is seen as a negative, and I think it has been a negative this season.”

Finally, he claimed that United couldn’t afford to start the next campaign with a would-be 38-year-old striker. He added that benching the no. 7 would also cause a “massive problem” for Manchester United.

Carragher concluded by saying:

“Manchester United can’t go into next season with a centre forward who is going to be 38, even if he does score goals that’s not right for Man United. United need to buy a striker, but who do you buy? Do you buy one who’s going to play, or one who’s going to sit on the bench? What do you do? If you buy a really good one then he has to play, and Ronaldo has to go on the bench.

“Ronaldo would be a massive problem for Manchester United next season if he wasn’t playing every week, we’ve seen it this season, even when he’s coming off and there were times where the manager was right to take him off or put him on the bench, but he’s kicked up a fuss.”

Jamie Carragher asks Manchester United manager to make Ronaldo decision that’d make everyone ‘sit up and take notice’

Having missed out on Champions League football, Man United are in dire need of redirection. Carragher believes it can only come through bold decisions. He has pushed Ten Hag to discard Ronaldo immediately, when he is at his “most powerful.”

Preeti @MadridPreeti The worst season for Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream season for many. The worst season for Cristiano Ronaldo is a dream season for many. https://t.co/UW5QN4ALB0

The former England international added:

“This is the most powerful he will ever be, the manager’s the most powerful the first day in the job, because he’s there and he should be able to make big decisions on the basis of that and I’d make that big decision as the other top managers have done that make everyone sit up and take notice.”

Over two spells, Ronaldo has featured in 330 games for Manchester United, recording 142 goals and 71 assists.

