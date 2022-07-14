“That has got to be 100% done” – Alex McLeish suggests what Erik ten Hag must do as manager at Manchester United

Former Aston Villa boss Alex McLeish has given Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag some advice on how to handle media leaks at Old Trafford. These leaks became rather notable during the tenures of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick, both of whom could not seem to fix the issue.

A new leak came out of Old Trafford earlier this month, with the Mirror reporting on the dieting commandments that Ten Hag had introduced for the Red Devils. Speaking to Football Insider, McLeish explained that the leakage situation could be dealt with using Sir Alex Ferguson's philosophy.

He said:

“Everybody has to be on the same page. I always felt, at the beginning of a season, you have to focus on the values of the club and what the club stands for. You hope the guys you bring in show a bit of humility. Alex Ferguson always preached that word, humility.

“He liked his players to be humble. He would get to know the players’ families. It’s all about values and getting players to be on the same page. That has got to be 100% done. You have to outline those kinds of values to any player that comes in.

He added:

“Leaks are frustrating and I’m sure the manager will be focused on finding out where it’s coming from.”

It has already been a good start for Ten Hag, at least on the pitch, where Manchester United dealt Liverpool a 4-0 blow in a pre-season friendly. However, the former Ajax manager will need to seal the leakage at Old Trafford soon.

Manchester United beat Liverpool 4-0 in pre-season friendly

Manchester United kicked off their first game under Erik ten Hag in some style, with the Red Devils running out 4-0 winners. United scored a big win over their eternal rivals in a result that will fill the team with confidence moving forward despite only being a friendly game.

The Red Devils took the first half by storm, taking the lead on 12 minutes through Jadon Sancho. United then quickly added a second and third goal from Fred and Anthony Martial in the 30th and 33rd minutes respectively to end the half 3-0 up.

The second half saw Liverpool avoid a rout and only conceded one more goal from Manchester United youngster Facundo Pellistri. The match ended with a comfortable 4-0 win for the Red Devils, who will hope to continue in a similar vein under their new manager when the season gets underway.

United fans will, however, be wary of getting hopeful after years of disappointment. Nevertheless, supporters will be quietly optimistic moving forward following that result.

