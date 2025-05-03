“That guy annoys my soul”, “Toying with our blood pressure” - Arsenal fans blast 29-year-old star after 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth

Arsenal fans on social media lambasted goalkeeper David Raya after his sub-par performance in the Gunners' 2-1 defeat against Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday (May 3). Fans labelled the Spanish shot-stopper as the 'worst keeper ever' after he allowed the opposition to score a couple of easy goals.

Raya initially joined Arsenal from Brentford on a year-long loan deal in the summer of 2023. He won the EPL Golden Glove in his debut season in North London (16 clean sheets in 32 games), prompting the Gunners to sign him permanently for a reported €31.9 million in July 2024.

This season, he has conceded just 31 goals in 35 league encounters, keeping 12 clean sheets in the process. However, a slew of major errors in ball distribution and shot-stopping have left fans annoyed with his recent performances.

Against Bournemouth, Dean Huijsen surprisingly headed a throw-in past Raya to level proceedings in the 67th minute. Just eight minutes later, he parried Evanilson's deflection into the goal, giving the Cherries the lead.

Arsenal fans were left exasperated after watching the Spaniard's mistakes. @OmoJenniffer wrote:

"Raya man. That guy annoys my soul."

@Tripple____M wrote:

"Raya is constantly toying with our blood pressure. Needs to stop."

Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"David raya thinks we love him like that to be misplacing passes boi well slime you out too," @abz8821 wrote.

"Life under Ramsdale was never this bad raya worst keeper ever," @wasbreezyy claimed.

"Raya gives away so many chances," @DaRealDonreal wrote.

"I am genuinely tired of this Arsenal club. I am exhausted. Raya annoys me so much and i guess i am the only one and I don't care," @maxvayshia claimed.

"Let me tell you now we need new keeper a world class one winner of a keeper as raya love him but he’s a liability his positioning is awful as well," @Markafc87 wrote.

"There’s no way Arteta isn’t telling raya to do that stupid shit that nearly cost us a goal every time," @minustwentys wrote.

"Raya was awful today. Let in 2 saveable chances," @rektmeedy wrote.

"Raya the inverted goalkeeper playing like a centre mid. cant lose the ball like that," @curtisshaw9 claimed.

"We gave them hope" - Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta analyzes 2-1 EPL loss to Bournemouth

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that his side squandered multiple opportunities to "kill the game" during his side's 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, the Spanish tactician said (via Arseblog.news):

"The reality is that we didn’t (kill the game). We had so many open situations, however, big spaces, big opportunities to score. We didn’t, and then when you defend the box the way we did, and concede two goals from set pieces at this level, it’s very difficult to earn the three points."

"We don’t finish the actions. You give so many simple goals away and against a team that has a lot of energy, they run and in transition they are really good. That’s really the best thing to do. We had them, we didn’t kill them, and then we gave them hope," Arteta added.

Up next, Arsenal will travel to Paris and attempt to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final clash against PSG (May 7).

