"That guy has got eyes in the back of his head" - Jamie Carragher praises Liverpool star for his role in goal against Wolves

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has applauded the creative ability of midfielder Thiago Alcantara during their game against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds secured a 3-1 win on the final day of the Premier League season but still fell short of winning their 20th league title.

Thiago produced an outstanding backheel through ball for Sadio Mane to run and score past Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa. Jamie Carragher was in awe of Thiago's assist for Mane and said the following in that regard on Sky Sports (via HITC):

“Mane is the scorer but Thiago’s role in this goal is absolutely sensational. That guy has got eyes in the back of his head and that just illustrates it. That is out of this world from Thiago."

Despite his stellar performance in the first half, the game ended early for Thiago as he suffered an Achilles injury at the halfway stage. The Spanish midfielder is now running against time to be fit for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Thiago has been a vital member of Liverpool's impressive 2021-22 season, which has yielded two trophies so far. The 31-year-old midfielder has contributed two goals and five assists in 38 games for the Reds across all competitions. Thiago's passing range has been important in creating chances for Liverpool this season.

Injuries, however, have always surrounded Thiago Alcantara ever since he joined the Reds back in the summer of 2020. This season has been no different with the Spaniard incurring calf and hip injuries earlier in the campaign.

Thiago's injury problems saw him not play a single game in Liverpool's triumphant run in the Carabao Cup. The 31-year-old midfielder was injured in the pre-match warm-up during the final against Chelsea.

Liverpool will be targeting their seventh Champions League title

Liverpool will once again take on Real Madrid in the Champions League final on May 28 at Paris' Stade de France. The Reds faced Real Madrid in the 2018 final where they eventually lost 3-1.

The Merseyside outfit are eyeing their seventh European Cup and their second under the management of Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds' quadruple hopes are over after failing to win the Premier League title on the final day of the season. At one stage, the Reds only needed a goal to win the title when Manchester City trailed Aston Villa 2-0.

However, City scored three quick goals in the second half to retain the league title in front of their fans.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava