"That should not be happening" - Jamie Carragher slams Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick for accepting Austria job

Former UEFA Champions League winner Jamie Carragher believes Ralf Rangnick can't simultaneously be a consultant at Manchester United and coach of Austria.

Rangnick recently revealed that he has been appointed the head coach of the Austrian men's national team. The German tactician added that he would also be working in a consultancy role with the Red Devils upon the end of his current role as interim manager.

Former Liverpool defender Carragher has stated that he doesn't understand how such a dynamic would work. He said on Sky Sports (as quoted by the Mirror):

"I’ll be honest with you I just don’t get that. Ralf Rangnick isn’t really a manager, he’s a director of football, he’s someone who helps the coaches or builds the club. I don’t think you can be manager of Austria and work for Manchester United."

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. Official. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as new Austria coach until 2024.“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. Official. Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as new Austria coach until 2024. 🇦🇹🤝 #MUFC“I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue consultancy with Man United. I’m looking forward to helping United become a real force again”. https://t.co/XGGYF8Utla

Carragher believes the head coach of a national team shouldn't be working part-time with the Red Devils, adding:

"He can't work for Manchester United in that role… Well that’s wrong. That should not be happening. The manager of Austria should not be working part time for Manchester United. That’s just a nonsense! It’s one or the other."

How has Ralf Rangnick fared as interim boss of Manchester United?

Rangnick was appointed by the Manchester-based club back in December 2021. He took over from Michael Carrick, who oversaw four matches as caretaker manager following Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's sacking.

Many expected Rangnick to shake things up at Old Trafford. There were positive signs during his first game in charge, which ended in a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace. However, the move will ultimately go down as a failed one.

Under the German, United exited the FA Cup in the fourth round to Middlesbrough. They also exited the Champions League in the Round of 16, losing 2-1 on aggregate to Atletico Madrid. The club currently sit sixth in the Premier League, five points adrift of fourth place with just two matches left in their season.

The Athletic UK @TheAthleticUK



#MUFC



[@SkySports] Jamie Carragher has criticised the prospect of Ralf Rangnick working for Manchester United in a consultancy role and managing the Austrian national team at the same time. Jamie Carragher has criticised the prospect of Ralf Rangnick working for Manchester United in a consultancy role and managing the Austrian national team at the same time.#MUFC [@SkySports] https://t.co/mN90qqruXi

Overall, Rangnick has overseen 27 matches across all competitions at the helm of Manchester United. The team has won just 11 of those games while drawing nine and losing seven.

Fans of the club will hope his shift to a consultancy role brings more success. Many have loved his open assessment of United's problems. He is expected to be key if they are to get back to their best under incoming manager Erik ten Hag.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee