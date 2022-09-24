"That is all what I can do" - Harry Maguire breaks silence on Erik ten Hag benching him at Manchester United

England defender and Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has talked about his latest call-up to the national team despite not playing regularly for his club.

Maguire has been dropped by new manager Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford in favour of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez. However, he has still been called up to start for England over the likes of in-form defenders like Ben White.

Defending his right to play, Maguire said:

"I am all good, ready to play; I feel fit and fresh. On my form, I don't know what has been said, I don't really read about it. I came off the back of three positive games with England in the summer and a good pre-season, I felt really good."

Speaking about Ten Hag's decision to drop him, Maguire said:

"Obviously, the manager (Erik ten Hag) decided to leave me out for a game, and the team have been winning since. I am working hard on the training pitch to make sure I am ready for when my opportunity comes. That is all what I can do to try and help the team."

He added:

"I am not concentrating on anybody else and what people are saying. I think if people can make a story about me, I am Manchester United captain, it is going to make big news. So, that is the reason they do it, they like the clicks, and things like that, but I went into the Euros after an eight-week injury, and did not play one game, and got into the team of the tournament. In terms of rustiness, and things like that, I am sure that won't happen."

Manchester United in good form since dropping Harry Maguire

Harry Maguire started the first two league games of the season for the Red Devils. United lost both games (against Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford). Since dropping him, they have won four league games on the bounce.

Maguire, who is still the Manchester United captain, will hope to use his national team performances to force his way back into the starting XI at Old Trafford.

