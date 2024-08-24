"That is all that I care about" - Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate claims fans have misunderstood him for a long time 

Emiliano Martinez, Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate, believes fans have misunderstood him for a long time. He is one of the most successful goalkeepers in La Albiceleste's history. But Martinez is more popular for his gamesmanship when facing opponents, especially during penalty shootouts.

The Aston Villa custodian insisted he is more than the antics, telling The Guardian:

“I think it’s natural, I don’t think about it, I just do it. It’s in the moment. It’s something that can happen, the adrenaline kicks in and sometimes you just can’t control it. I don’t look for it, it just comes. Sometimes when you see me from the outside, you think: ‘He looks a show-off.’ But no, I’m just a normal guy, a family man. But when it is about winning I try everything I can to win the game.”

When asked if he feels misunderstood, Martinez responded:

“Yeah, exactly … [people who think of me being] the show-off are probably the team who doesn’t know me. When you ask all of my teammates, those in the national team, I do everything for my team, I try to help everyone in the club. The only thing that I want is the best for my club and country. That is all that I care about.”

The 2022 World Cup winner added:

“Everyone has their own things, I never try to wind up fans, I never do that. I just try to slow things down when the game is against us; I try to kick the ball as hard as I can to the other side."

“But if you keep yourself steady and you don’t insult anyone, any religion … I think you can do whatever you want. I don’t swear, I don’t insult anyone. I just try to help my team – that’s all. I always respect the players. I just want to win the game. I don’t cross a line, I never do,” he concluded.

Emiliano Martinez's antics have been particularly useful for his country. He helped Argentina win four consecutive trophies - the World Cup, the Finalissima, and two Copa America titles.

When Lionel Messi praised Emiliano Martinez

Lionel Messi praised Emiliano Martinez for his penalty shootout heroics in the quarter-finals of Copa America 2024. When the defending champions looked in danger of losing their crown, their keeper stepped up to salvage the situation.

Messi took to Instagram after the Aston Villa star's penalty heroics against Ecuador.

"One more step... We suffered a lot against a tough opponent. We passed to the semis thanks to the work of everyone and on top of that we have the best goalkeeper in the world @emi_martinez26. Go Argentina!" he wrote.

Lionel Messi and Emiliano Martinez retained Argentina's Copa America crown by beating Colombia 1-0 in the final.

