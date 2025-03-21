"That was an important point in my decision to stay" - Raphinha reveals how Hansi Flick convinced him to stay at Barcelona

Barcelona superstar Raphinha has revealed how Hansi Flick convinced him to stay at Camp Nou last summer. The Brazilian had dropped down the pecking order under Xavi in the 2023-24 campaign following the emergence of Lamine Yamal.

Raphinha was expected to leave the Catalans at the end of the season and was also linked with multiple suitors. However, everything changed after Flick took over from Xavi last summer.

Speaking recently to Globo, as cited by TBR Football, the 28-year-old said that the German tactician was a key factor in his decision to stay.

"The time after Copa America was very problematic. Every day there was news that I was going one way or the other, and I was also considering leaving Barcelona because there were some things I didn't feel good about personally," said Raphinha.

He continued:

"Hansi (Flick, coach) called me and told me to show up for training before making any decisions. He wanted to talk to me and he told me he was counting on me. That was an important point in my decision to stay. I talked to my wife and said, 'If he's a fair guy and sees us players for our commitment to training, I'll give him one week to like me as a player'."

Flick switched Raphinha to the left flank to accommodate both him and Yamal, and it turned out to be a brilliant move. The Brazilian has been in the form of his life since, registering 27 goals and 20 assists from 42 games across competitions for Barcelona.

Will Barcelona move for Alexander Isak this summer?

Barcelona have ended their pursuit of Alexander Isak, according to El Nacional. It was previously believed that the Catalans had identified the Swedish striker as Robert Lewandowski's long-term replacement.

The Polish striker will enter the final year of his contract this summer and is already on the wrong side of 30. Isak, meanwhile, is a rising star in European football and has been outstanding for Newcastle United this season.

The 25-year-old has registered 23 goals and five assists from 33 games across competitions this campaign. He has all the attributes to be a hit at Camp Nou.

However, Barcelona remain confident that Lewandowski can lead the line for one more season. Meanwhile, the Magpies's €150 million valuation of Alexander Isak also makes him out of the Catalans' reach. As such, they have left the race for the Swede.

