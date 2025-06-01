"That is inspiring" - Tom Cruise snubs Lionel Messi and names ex-Manchester United star as key reason for MLS success

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise has snubbed Lionel Messi and named Manchester United legend David Beckham for his trailblazing efforts in the MLS. Cruise sat with Beckham and host Kate Abdo on CBS Sports' coverage of the 2025 Champions League final.

He emphasized Beckham's contribution in shaping soccer in the USA as it is today, ever since his 2007 LA Galaxy transfer. The Hollywood legend said to the former midfielder (via GOAL):

“You changed the face of the sport in America and for the world, all for the better. You single-handedly changed it and enabled others, and the success of that league and where it is today, it started with you, it absolutely did. Your jersey was selling, all the players got more awareness, everybody did, and a rising tide raises all boats, and look where you are now."

Cruise also pointed to Beckham's position as Inter Miami co-owner, citing the club signing Lionel Messi as part of the Manchester United legend's impact:

"Once David went and he made it OK, and you also won two Championships there, and everywhere you went, you won, everywhere! That was amazing, it was a great time for the sport and how it’s evolved.

"And now you’re taking it as an owner, with Lionel Messi playing for Miami, what you’ve done there with you guys, again taking it to that next level, and that is inspiring. What you’ve done on the field, you’re doing in business.”

Looking forward, Inter Miami are set to partake in the next FIFA Club World Cup, and David Beckham's vision remains the force behind the club's direction. The Herons will play Al Ahly on June 14 at Hard Rock Stadium, followed by FC Porto on June 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. In their final group stage game, they will face Palmeiras on June 23 at Hard Rock.

Lionel Messi picks header against Manchester United as favorite career goal

Lionel Messi has selected his legendary header against Manchester United in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final as his pick for the greatest goal of his career. The revelation was been made with the "A Goal in Life" charity initiative, which features Messi and digital artist Refik Anadol.

Lionel Messi's header won the UEFA Champions League for Barcelona and secured a record-breaking treble under Pep Guardiola. When asked about the goal, Messi responded (via ESPN):

"I had many goals that are perhaps even more beautiful and of enormous value, also because of their importance, but the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United was always my favorite."

The chosen intention will be turned into a unique artwork signed by Messi and Anadol and auctioned at Christie's in New York. The donated funds are going towards Latin American and Caribbean educational programs.

