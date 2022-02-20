“That would just pile more pressure on him” – Danny Mills warns Manchester United against making it ‘worse’ for player by making crucial decision

Ex-Leeds United defender Danny Mills does not believe that stripping Harry Maguire of the Manchester United captaincy will help his form. This comes after reports were circulated about Ralf Rangnick's intent to take away the armband from the English defender.

Speaking to Football Insider, the former defender explained why he didn’t feel stripping Maguire from the Manchester United captaincy would help, saying:

“No, it would be even worse. I think it would have the opposite effect. Everybody is questioning his form and whether he should have the captaincy. If you take it off him, you’re saying you don’t trust him and thinking about dropping him. It’s hard to drop your captain, if he’s fit, he plays."

He added:

“Suddenly, if he’s no longer the captain, you’re out. Is it his leadership skills that are at fault or is it his performances? It’s his performances at the moment. I think it could have a negative impact on the player. Even if you think he needs to be rested, that would just pile more pressure on him.”

Maguire is under immense pressure to step down as captain, with many sections of the fan base underwhelmed by his performances. The star will also be grateful that Ralf Rangnick has dismissed any talks of taking away the armband until at least the end of the season.

Manchester United stars claim there is no rift within the club, but rumors persist

First, it was Marcus Rashford, who spoke openly about dismissing reports of unrest at Old Trafford, insisting that there were no issues. United captain Harry Maguire also joined the striker in rubbishing such claims of a rift in the dressing room. While the stars have come out to deny the rumors, it hasn't exactly helped.

There are still prompts by many in the Red Devils' supporter clubs for Cristiano Ronaldo to replace Harry Maguire as captain. Ralf Rangnick has said time and time again that Maguire will remain Manchester United's captain throughout this campaign, but that has not done much to help either.

"There is no smoke without fire" is an adage that suits the situation at Old Trafford perfectly. While they may come out to rubbish claims of disunity and discontent, these rumors may continue to persist because there is possibly some truth to them.

