“That is the kind of confidence he gives” - Lamine Yamal gives insight into impact of Hansi Flick on Barcelona and his career 

Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal shared his thoughts on coach Hansi Flick's impact on the club and his career. The 17-year-old has recorded impressive numbers under Flick, contributing 11 goals and 16 assists in 35 appearances for the Catalans across competitions.

Following the departure of former coach Xavi in May 2024, Hansi Flick took over the helm for the Catalan outfit. The German tactician introduced an interesting brand of attacking football at Barcelona which is quite different from its usual playing style.

La Blaugrana are known for being ardent followers of the Johan Cruyff school of football, focusing on the tiki-taka style of play. However, Flick's philosophy has shifted the focus to a more radical form of football that has worked well at the club so far.

In an interview with UEFA.com, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal spoke highly of Hansi Flick and how it is to train under him. The Spaniard said (via Barca Universal):

"He is a very kind person, someone you can talk to. He always asks how you are feeling and teaches you a lot. I have learned so much from him. That is why he is respected both as a coach and as a person."

"He is strict but understands what each player needs at any given moment. When it comes to defensive concepts, he asks for specific things, but offensively, he does not say much, just to go out and enjoy myself. That is the kind of confidence he gives us," he added.

Barcelona currently sit atop the LaLiga table with 57 points off 27 games. They also finished second in the UEFA Champions League table and achieved major victories against European giants like Bayern Munich (4-0 win), their archrivals Real Madrid (4-0 in LaLiga and 5-2 in the Spanish Super Cup), and Borussia Dortmund (3-2).

Further, Hansi Flick has continued Xavi's work of developing La Masia talent, including the likes of Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, and Fermin Lopez. Yamal has grown to be an important part of the Blaugrana attack owing to his exceptional ball control and dribbling skills.

Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal reveals the two tournaments that hold a special place for him

Yamal - Source: Getty

In his aforementioned interview with UEFA.com, Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal mentioned two tournaments in football that are special for him. These are the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup.

"There are two competitions where scoring a goal makes you feel happier than in any other – the Champions League and the World Cup. They are the two biggest tournaments in football," Yamal said (via Barca Universal)

"When the Champions League anthem plays, everyone gets goosebumps. I scored against Monaco and Atalanta, and I had never felt anything like it—except for my goal against France in the EURO," he explained.

Lamine Yamal has recorded two goals and assists each in seven appearances in the Champions League for Barcelona this season. The Catalans are strong contenders to win the tournament and will face Benfica in the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, the Spain international has yet to play in the FIFA World Cup. He is expected to represent La Roja in the upcoming 2026 World Cup.

