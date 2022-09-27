“That would at least result in a yellow card” – Real Madrid star Toni Kroos admits he would not want to face off against Liverpool star

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has admitted that he would not want to come up against Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah in a race.

Kroos was speaking to Prime Video Sport when he was asked which of himself and Salah would win in a sprint.

He responded:

“I would not want to see that. That would at least result in a yellow card."

Salah is renowned for his blistering pace that has caused Premier League defenders nightmares over the years.

The Egyptian ranked 2nd for a top speed in the English top flight last season, recording a speed of 6.6 kmh (22.7 mph), per ESPN.

He has been a revelation at Anfield since arriving from AS Roma for £37.8 million in 2017.

Salah has made 263 appearances, scoring 160 goals and contributing 66 assists.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“I’m an ex- Everton and Manchester United manager, it’s difficult for me to say it, but it’s a really good club for Salah to be at and they have been an incredibly successful club and he is a phenomenal football player." David Moyes on Mo Salah:“I’m an ex- Everton and Manchester United manager, it’s difficult for me to say it, but it’s a really good club for Salah to be at and they have been an incredibly successful club and he is a phenomenal football player." #lfc [liverpool echo] David Moyes on Mo Salah:“I’m an ex- Everton and Manchester United manager, it’s difficult for me to say it, but it’s a really good club for Salah to be at and they have been an incredibly successful club and he is a phenomenal football player." #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/6nkMmI9cEY

Real Madrid's Kroos did come up against Salah in the UEFA Champions League final last season and was on the winning side.

The German will evidently know all about the pace Salah possesses but the latter couldn't have much of an impact in the 1-0 defeat to Madrid in May.

Los Blancos possess speedy wingers of their own in Brazilian duo Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr.

The latter scored the winner in the Champions League final after a bursting run into the box to meet Federico Valverde's driven cross.

CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ @CBSSportsGolazo



He'll forever go down in football history for his Happy 22nd birthday to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. 🥳He'll forever go down in football history for his #UCLFinal winning goal against Liverpool. Happy 22nd birthday to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. 🥳He'll forever go down in football history for his #UCLFinal winning goal against Liverpool. 🏆 https://t.co/Q2uNoX7dlF

Liverpool's Salah didn't get the revenge over Real Madrid he desired

Salah's Reds slumped to a 1-0 defeat

Salah made it clear he was looking to avenge Liverpool's agonizing defeat to Real Madrid in the 2018 Champions League final when the two sides met again last season.

The Egyptian had to be substituted in the first-half of that final following a shoulder injury incurred in a collision with former Los Blancos captain Sergio Ramos.

His absence was felt as Madrid went on to beat Jurgen Klopp's side 3-1.

GOAL @goal



Mohamed Salah can't wait to face Real Madrid again "It's revenge time"Mohamed Salah can't wait to face Real Madrid again "It's revenge time" 👀 Mohamed Salah can't wait to face Real Madrid again 😈 https://t.co/nAaxadJsf9

Salah fueled the flames for the 2022 Champions League final by vowing that it was 'revenge time'.

However, his side faltered at the Stade de France despite having been tipped as favorites to defeat Carlo Ancelotti's men.

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid will be eyeing European glory this season although the Premier League club have been in unconvincing form.

The Reds suffered a disappointing 4-1 defeat to Napoli on matchday 1 of their group before beating Ajax 2-1 at Anfield.

Meanwhile, Madrid are in fine form and are unbeaten both domestically and in Europe.

Ancelotti's side thrashed Celtic 3-0 on matchday 1 before defeating RB Leipzig 2-0.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far