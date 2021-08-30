"That is a leg breaker"- Graeme Souness slams Manchester United star for Ruben Neves tackle

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness has heavily criticized Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba for his tackle on Ruben Neves in Manchester United's 1-0 victory over Wolves on Sunday.

Souness was shocked when the Frenchman went unpunished for a tackle on Neves which he labeled a 'leg breaker'. Pogba's tackle on Neves was part of the play that led to the only goal of the game, scored by Mason Greenwood deep into the second half.

Bruno Lage's Wolves side dominated the majority of the game against Manchester United and deserved to come away with at least a point. Manchester United, however, rode their luck and were heavily reliant on the heroics of David de Gea.

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's side eventually took the lead through Mason Greenwood in the 80th minute, but much of the focus was on the tackle Paul Pogba made on Ruben Neves in the build-up to the goal. Wolves players were left incensed as referee Mike Dean decided against giving a foul.

'The referee is there to referee the game, he's two metres away. Wheter Neves goes down or doesn't go down, that is immaterial. That is a leg breaker. Look how close the referee is, that's a leg breaker," said Graeme Souness on Sky Sports.

"Any player who has ever played the game, he's standing two yards away from it, they will tell you that's a dangerous challenge. That referee has deemed that not a foul. That is impossible for anyone who knows anything about football to say that's not a foul."

Despite enjoying an incredible summer transfer window, Manchester United are yet to hit their stride in the Premier League this season. The Red Devils' midfield continues to be an area of weakness.

Manchester United could look to sign a defensive midfielder after Fred and Nemanja Matic's poor start to the season

The form of Fred and Nemanja Matic and the injury suffered by Scott McTominay could lead to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer trying to sign a defensive midfielder on transfer deadline day.

Brazilian midfielder Fred struggled against Wolves on Sunday as he gave the ball away cheaply on a number of occasions and couldn't deal with the pace of Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao.

Manchester United could be looking to make a deadline-day move for Wolves star Ruben Neves, who is reportedly available for £40 million, or Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga. Camavinga has just one year left on his deal with the French club and could be available for just £25 million.

