"That’ll be a dream come true" - Barcelona new signing reveals what Raphinha told him about the club

Barcelona attacker Vitor Roque recently opened up about his conversation with compatriot Raphinha about the Blaugrana.

Barca signed Roque from Athletico Paranaense in the summer but he remained at the Brazilian side until the end of their season. He has now joined the Spanish giants and will compete with the likes of Robert Lewandowski in attack.

The 18-year-old centre-forward recently shared what Barcelona winger Raphinha told him about the club, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“Only wonderful things. That Barça is a fantastic club, perfect club, where it is easy to learn and work. But also that here the only things that matter are winning, winning and winning."

He added:

“I am coming here very much looking forward to doing things, learning and enjoying myself. I’ve been preparing for this with my personal coach. Every day we’ve been speaking to make sure I arrive in Barcelona in perfect condition.

“I can’t wait to play with Lewandowski. And with Raphinha too, of course. That’ll be a dream come true.”

Roque joined the Blaugrana on the back of an excellent season with Athletico Paranaense, where he registered 21 goals and eight assists in 45 games across competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, have struggled in terms of finishing this season with the likes of Lewandowski under-firing. They have scored 34 goals in 18 La Liga games, the joint-lowest among the top five.

Xavi Hernandez's side are fourth in the standings, seven points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona identify Douglas Luiz as potential signing: Reports

As per Sport (via Football Espana), the Catalans are monitoring Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz as a potential summer signing.

Barcelona signed Oriol Romeu from Girona in the summer following Sergio Busquets' departure on a free transfer. However, Romeu has failed in his 19 appearances across competitions so far.

Hence, Xavi is interested in signing a pivot to join the likes of Gavi and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield. The Blaugrana have identified Luiz as a potential option as the Brazilian has impressed during his time with Aston Villa.

Since joining the Villans from Manchester City in 2019, Luiz has made 189 appearances for them, scoring 18 goals and providing 19 assists. His contract with Aston Villa expires in 2026 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value stands at €60 million.

As per the aforementioned report, Barca's pursuit of Luiz could be hindered by the price tag. Moreover, the Brazilian plays a more advanced role for Villa rather than a natural No. 6, which could also force the Catalans to look in another direction.