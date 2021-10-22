“That’ll be the worry” – Carragher reveals why Liverpool should be wary of Manchester United ahead of Old Trafford visit

Club icon Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool that Manchester United could be galvanized by the Old Trafford crowd and pose a threat despite their recent poor form.

Writing in his column for the Telegraph (via the Liverpool Echo), Carragher credited United for rebounding against Atalanta at the Champions League after being 2-0 down. However, the former Liverpool defender still holds his reservations for their form going further into the season.

"It felt like the wagons were circling on Wednesday and United reacted as big clubs often do in such circumstances," Carragher wrote. "It doesn’t mean United are any closer to doing anything meaningful in the grander scheme of things but it’s that feeling of believing the world is against you."

Jamie Carragher then wrote about the time the Anfield crowd roared them back into form against Manchester United following a run of four consecutive defeats. He believes Old Trafford could have the same effect on United and warned the Reds about the same.

"I remember in 2009 we’d lost four on the bounce and faced United at Anfield a few days after losing at home to Lyon in the Champions League," Carragher wrote. "Everyone was getting after us at the time but we won 2-0 and I think that will be the worry for Liverpool this weekend."

"That the Old Trafford crowd really get behind their team again and the players have that ‘We’ll show you’ attitude," he warned. "It’s all about the here and now."

Manchester United desperate for a positive result against Liverpool

Manchester United are in dire need of three points to get their momentum back in the Premier League following a run of three consecutive winless games. The Red Devils have only picked up one point from their previous three matches, a run which included defeats to Aston Villa and Leicester City.

Manchester United are desperate for all three points at the weekend but face a Liverpool side who are brimming with confidence. Jurgen Klopp's men come into the game after thrashing Watford 5-0 and then beating Atletico Madrid 3-2 in the Champions League.

Manchester United are currently four points behind Liverpool in the table. A win at Old Trafford would thus leave them trailing their rivals by one point.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are in the midst of a three-horse title race alongside Manchester City and Chelsea. The Reds will be hoping for a similar performance they had last season when they defeated Manchester United 4-2 at Old Trafford.

