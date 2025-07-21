“That has made him, at this moment, dispensable for Real Madrid fans” - Santiago Canizares highlights reason behind Vinicius’ recent struggles

  • home icon
By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Jul 21, 2025 11:54 GMT
Santiago Canizares has provided his opinion on Vinicius Jr
Former Valencia and Spain goalkeeper Santiago Canizares has highlighted the reason for Vinicius Jr's struggles in recent times at Real Madrid. The Brazil international has been linked with a move away from the club with his contract talks in the balance, as the club is not convinced by his recent displays.

In a chat with El Partizado de COPE (via Madrid Universal), Canizares pointed at the hype surrounding the Ballon d'Or last year as a moment that led to the forward's troubles. He revealed that the knockdown effect of that moment has caused the fans to lose their belief in him, rendering him dispensable in their eyes.

“I think the Ballon d’Or talk caused Vinicius’s performance to drop significantly. That has made him, at this moment, dispensable for Madrid fans."
Vinicius Jr was the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or after an impressive season in which he helped Real Madrid win the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga. The 24-year-old was confident that he would win the award and even boasted about it to Barcelona midfielder Gavi during El Clasico last October.

The Ballon d'Or eventually went to Spain international Rodri, with Vinicius Jr picking up FIFA's Player of the Year, instead. That, coupled with the arrival of Kylian Mbappe in Madrid, has coincided with a period of struggle for the Brazil international.

Vinicius Jr is reportedly yet to impress new Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso after failing to shine at the FIFA Club World Cup earlier this summer. The forward is wanted by Saudi clubs, who have expressed a willingness to break the transfer record if he chooses to open the door to them.

Real Madrid youngster set to complete Serie A switch: Reports

Real Madrid defender Jacobo Ramon is set to complete a permanent move to Serie A outfit Como, as per reports. The 20-year-old La Fabrica graduate is set to take the next steps of his professional career in Italy, having come through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Fabrizio Romano reports that an agreement has been reached between the Spanish giants and Como for the transfer of the youngster. Como will pay €2.5 million plus add-ons for his signature, and the deal will include a 50% sell-on clause as well as buy-back clauses valid for three years.

Ramon made his senior debut under Carlo Ancelotti in the 2024-25 season and spent the entire season in and around the first team due to injuries. He has now followed the same steps as Nico Paz in joining the Serie A side, with the Argentina international having done so last summer.

