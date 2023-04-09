"That magical summer" - Georgina Rodriguez shares unseen pictures of day she bought yacht with Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez recently posted unseen photos of the day they brought a yacht. Rodriguez can be seen spending time with Ronaldo and the rest of the family on the boat.

Apart from sharing snaps where the family was seen enjoying the sea view, Rodriguez also posted a picture rocking a mask of Ronaldo. She captioned the set of images:

"That summer afternoon when we went to buy our boat. And some photos of that magical summer. ... A beautiful view of the beautiful weather."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez bought a £5.5 million superyacht that consists of five cabins, six bathrooms, a kitchen, two relaxation areas and a lounge.

Georgina Rodriguez opened up on how meeting Cristiano Ronaldo changed her life

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez first met in Madrid when the superstar used to play for La Liga giants Real Madrid. Rodriguez worked at a Gucci store at the time.

She recently revealed how meeting Ronaldo changed her life. In the Netflix serie 'I am Georgina', she said (via El Tiempo):

“I was very excited, and on the way to the restaurant, our hands collided, and I felt as if those hands had been with me for a long time, and when we collided again, we held them. They were familiar hands, fitting perfectly. We went to dinner, I went home and my heart … pum pum."

She added:

"The most super special moment was on a Saturday. I was dying to see him and be with him, but I didn't want to write to him. He wrote to me after the game, and, of course, I didn't tell him that I had everything ready, I told him that I was sitting at home and that I was already going to sleep."

The pair have been together for a while; they share two kids and co-parent three others. They have been residing in Riyadh since Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr.

Poll : 0 votes